Python Packages for Data Science

IBM
Data Analysis with Python
IBM

4.7 (16,448 ratings)

 | 

310K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Predictive Modelling, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), Model Selection

Reviews

AB

Feb 12, 2020

Great introduction to data manipulation and analysis for common problems that arise in data science. Also allows you to gain a further understanding of Python syntax, specifically the pandas library.

HS

Jul 29, 2020

perfect for beginner level. all the concepts with code and parameter wise have been explained excellently.overall best course in making anyone eager to learn from basics to handle advances with ease.

From the lesson

Importing Datasets

In this module, you will learn how to understand data and learn about how to use the libraries in Python to help you import data from multiple sources. You will then learn how to perform some basic tasks to start exploring and analyzing the imported data set.

The Problem1:56
Understanding the Data2:31
Python Packages for Data Science2:33
Importing and Exporting Data in Python4:18
Getting Started Analyzing Data in Python4:19
Accessing Databases with Python4:07

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Joseph Santarcangelo

    Ph.D., Data Scientist at IBM

