How to use BigQuery

Prepare Data for Exploration
Google

4.8 (13,901 ratings)

 | 

460K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Spreadsheet, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, SQL

Reviews

  • 5 stars
    81%
  • 4 stars
    15.73%
  • 3 stars
    2.35%
  • 2 stars
    0.42%
  • 1 star
    0.48%

FR

Aug 8, 2021

As a beginner in SQL and Data analyst world, this course "Prepare Data for exploration" open my eyes and enrich my knowledge. I do really enjoy this course. and Excited to move forward. Thank you :)

TI

Jan 10, 2023

Excellent course, learned a lot useful skills, the most I enjoyed was the basics of SQL and also the different media platforms like Kaggle and Github.

Also very good presentations from the tutor.

From the lesson

Databases: Where data lives

Setting up BigQuery, including sandbox and billing options3:43
How to use BigQuery4:23
BigQuery in action6:58

Taught By

    Google Career Certificates

