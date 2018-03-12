Analytic Approach

IBM Skills Network
Data Science Methodology
IBM Skills Network

Skills You'll Learn

Data Science, Methodology, CRISP-DM, Data Analysis, Data Mining

JM

Feb 26, 2020

Very informative step-by-step guide of how to create a data science project. Course presents concepts in an engaging way and the quizzes and assignments helped in understanding the overall material.

JR

Dec 30, 2019

It is a very important course to understand the procedures and thought processes behind data science. I strongly recommend it to those who are unfamiliar with data science or reserach methodology.

From Problem to Approach and From Requirements to Collection

Business Understanding5:07
Analytic Approach3:28

    Alex Aklson

    Ph.D., Data Scientist

    Polong Lin

    Data Scientist

