IBM Skills Network
Data Science Methodology
IBM Skills Network

4.6 (18,492 ratings)

 | 

210K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Data Science, Methodology, CRISP-DM, Data Analysis, Data Mining

  • 5 stars
    71.14%
  • 4 stars
    21.54%
  • 3 stars
    4.89%
  • 2 stars
    1.54%
  • 1 star
    0.87%

JM

Feb 26, 2020

Very informative step-by-step guide of how to create a data science project. Course presents concepts in an engaging way and the quizzes and assignments helped in understanding the overall material.

SJ

Aug 8, 2018

This is my favourite in the series, the 10 questions to be answered were mind opening. The repetition after every video makes easier for important points to stick to the brain. Very good indeed...

From Understanding to Preparation and From Modeling to Evaluation

Modeling - Concepts3:00
Modeling - Case Study4:00
Evaluation4:02

  • Placeholder

    Alex Aklson

    Ph.D., Data Scientist

  • Placeholder

    Polong Lin

    Data Scientist

