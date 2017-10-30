Normalizing Activations in a Network

DeepLearning.AI
Improving Deep Neural Networks: Hyperparameter Tuning, Regularization and Optimization
DeepLearning.AI

4.9 (60,928 ratings)

450K Students Enrolled

Course 2 of 5 in the Deep Learning Specialization

Tensorflow, Deep Learning, Mathematical Optimization, hyperparameter tuning

XG

Oct 30, 2017

Thank you Andrew!! I know start to use Tensorflow, however, this tool is not well for a research goal. Maybe, pytorch could be considered in the future!! And let us know how to use pytorch in Windows.

CV

Dec 23, 2017

Exceptional Course, the Hyper parameters explanations are excellent every tip and advice provided help me so much to build better models, I also really liked the introduction of Tensor Flow\n\nThanks.

From the lesson

Hyperparameter Tuning, Batch Normalization and Programming Frameworks

Explore TensorFlow, a deep learning framework that allows you to build neural networks quickly and easily, then train a neural network on a TensorFlow dataset.

Normalizing Activations in a Network8:54
Fitting Batch Norm into a Neural Network12:55
Why does Batch Norm work?11:39
Batch Norm at Test Time5:45

Taught By

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

    Kian Katanforoosh

    Senior Curriculum Developer

    Younes Bensouda Mourri

    Curriculum developer

