Course Introduction

Google Cloud
Introduction to Digital Transformation with Google Cloud
Google Cloud

SD

Nov 8, 2021

It was very easy and comfortable course to learn about google cloud. Thank you coursera and google for making this wonderful informative course.

JM

Jan 10, 2022

Valuable content and effective delivery allows me to learn at my own pace and times best suited for my work schedule. Thank you!

Introduction

Welcome to Introduction to Digital Transformation with Google Cloud! In this module, you'll meet the instructor, learn about the course content, and how to get started.

Course Introduction1:48

    Google Cloud Training

