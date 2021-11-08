Focus areas for culture transformation

Saman: When you see Cloud as a tool to do things the way you've always done them, you risk vanishing into irrelevance. Using Cloud to do new transformative things means embracing wholesale change. This change may involve radically rethinking business practices, structures, and even business models so you can better serve your customers globally. Since forming in 1998, Google has grown from a few guys in a garage to an international organization with over 100,000 employees worldwide. Along the way, we've done a lot of thinking about how to maintain an innovation mindset, the same mindset that enabled Google's founders to build the Google search engine in the first place. We've also spent a lot of time helping other companies embrace and nurture an innovation mindset and learn from their experiences too. We've categorized the learnings by six focus areas that contribute to the successful culture transformation. They are foundational to creating a fast moving, customer-centric and future-proof business that optimizes its use of Cloud technology. These focus areas are talent, environment, structure, strategy, empowerment, and innovation. We need an entirely separate course to cover the details of each focus area. For this course, I'm going to briefly present each area before focusing on innovation and how it relates to digital transformation. Talent refers to a holistic view of the people that make up an organization and contribute to innovation. It covers the entire life cycle from attracting, to hiring, to nurturing, to retaining, to celebrating, and growing the talent. The ability of people to thrive in an organization, especially during major changes, is connected to the work environment. Environment, our next focus area, means more than just a workspace. Every program, every perk or service should be designed to enable a culture of innovation and efficiency and ultimately lead to job satisfaction and overall well-being. That brings me to the next focus area, structure. Structure is a blueprint for how certain programs and tasks are grouped and how people managing them are led toward a common goal. Essentially, structure is how a business organizes itself. For example, how an organization establishes its hierarchy and management levels, and forms teams, and how people access information are all part of an organization structure. Strategy is how you align people to your organization's purpose or mission. It is the direction you set, how you measure progress, and how you adapt to new information to achieve your vision. Next is empowerment. Empowerment means enabling employees by giving them access to relevant information and encouraging them to use it to take initiative to solve problems and improve the business. Certain degrees of autonomy, independence, and responsibility can increase motivation, which is central to creating a culture of innovation. Lastly, innovation is central to embracing new technology. So let's look at this in more detail. Innovation, at its core, is about doing something in a surprising new way or discovering something entirely new that adds value. Whether you're rethinking an existing process or creating a totally new product, innovation involves creativity and ingenuity. Creating a culture where people can innovate is foundational to embracing meaningful change, adapting to and optimizing new technologies, and most critically, maintaining a competitive advantage in a fast moving world. However, innovation can't be owned or ordained, but you can create the environment and the right conditions for innovation to evolve organically. The fuel for innovation is a balance between freedom and constraint. At Google, we strive to give employees the right amount of creative freedom and psychological safety so innovative ideas can scale. Google typically follows three rules to foster and scale a culture of innovation. We'll cover these in the next video.