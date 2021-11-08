Unlocking the value of data

What is cloud technology or data science? More importantly, what can it do for you, your team, and your business? If you want to learn about cloud technology so you can excel in your role and help build the future of your business, then this introductory course on digital transformation is for you. This course defines foundational terms such as cloud, data, and digital transformation. It also explores examples of companies around the world that are using cloud technology to revolutionize their businesses. The course provides an overview of the types of opportunities and challenges that companies often encounter in their digital transformation journey and aligns them with the Google Cloud solution pillars. But digital transformation isn't just about using new technology. To truly transform, organizations also need to be innovative and scale an innovation mindset across the organization. The course offers best practices to help you achieve this.