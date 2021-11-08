What is cloud?

Saman: The Cloud is a metaphor for the network of data centers that store and compute information available through the Internet. Essentially, instead of describing a complex web of software, computers, network, and security systems, all of that has been combined into one word, Cloud. When we talk about Cloud computing, we're talking about the technology and processes needed to store, manage, and access data that is transferred over the Cloud rather than the data that remains on your computers hard drive. For most large organizations, such as enterprise companies, government, or education providers, secure and easy data collection and processing are critical factors for operating and delivering products and services. Historically though, these organizations have had to spend substantial amount of money upfront to set up the necessary infrastructure that would store and process their data. However, as they grow in size, the cost of maintaining and setting up new infrastructures substantially increases too. Companies such as Google Cloud have invested heavily in their own IT infrastructure, creating vast digital spaces to store and process data. Now they're helping other organizations around the world by offering them the use of their digital platform to run their applications at scale. This has generated massive cost reductions for companies that operated data warehouses without economies of scale and allowed software developers around the world to access well-established IT infrastructures. How is Cloud technology different from the traditional methods that we've used for decades? One of the most common misconceptions about radically new technology is that it is only meant to ease or solve for something we used to need. For instance, we could all agree that the laptop is much better for typing a message than a typewriter. The laptop also replaced the need for a typewriter, but laptops or computers in general are not only meant to make it easier to type a message, we use them for sending and receiving messages, reading news articles, for video conferencing, designing graphics, and so much more. The same is true for the Cloud. It's not meant to only be a place to store your data, it's capable of doing so much more. Cloud is revolutionary because it enables every professional to fundamentally rethink and re-imagine how they do business, from collecting data to gaining insights from it, to working with their peers globally, to serving their customers. When an organization takes advantage of new technologies such as Cloud to redesign and redefine relationships with their customers, employees, and partners, the result is a company wide digital transformation. Digital transformation is about taking advantage of established global scale IT infrastructures and leveraging vast compute power that makes it possible for developers to build revolutionary new applications. It's about a foundational change in how an organization operates and optimizes internal resources and how it delivers value to customers. Let me share a few concrete examples of how Cloud technology creates value for businesses. Cloud technology can map, understand, and predict human behavior, human biology, global industrial systems, and every other complex and dynamic environment. These examples are things we could only dream of doing digitally in the past. This means that in the same way electricity powered light bulbs, radios, and computers, Cloud technology is powering a new range of applications that are continuously learning and improving. Cloud enables and redefines our ability to collaborate, perceive, categorize, predict, and recommend in every industry for every activity. We will explore these ideas further in coming modules. For now, let's learn more about, one, why it's critical for businesses to embrace new technology, and two, the implications of staying the same. We'll look at specific examples of companies that have digitally transformed and thrived and other companies that have failed to adapt and no longer exist.