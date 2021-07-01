Competition vs Regulation: When Does Each Come Handy?

Welcome back to our next video and competition and regulation in digital markets, we will now build on what you've learned already to answer an important question. If both competition and regulation unnecessary for the economy to work efficiently, how do we know when to use each? This is a crucial thing to get right because if we use the wrong tool and we rely too much on competition or too much on regulation, we will most likely not get the results we want. Imagine, for example, if we didn't have any regulation and medicines and we relied exclusively on the competition between pharmaceutical companies to make sure the medicines on the market are safe, affordable and available to all sounds dangerous right now, think about the opposite scenario. Imagine governments so heavily regulating telecom companies that there is effectively only one which provides only pre approved services at predefined prices and that's all you get in the market. No competition at all. Pretty lame, right? Well, that was the norm around the world until about 30 years ago and you may be too young to remember, but I can assure you communication was a lot more boring and difficult back then. So how do we decide when and to what degree we should rely on regulation or on free competition to get what we want? This is the focus of this video. To help you understand where competition and regulation work best and to familiarize yourselves with the relevant conditions. We will also discuss examples from everyday life so that he can then look around you for more examples and be able to think if you wear a benevolent dictator, whether you would prefer competition or regulation or a mix. In each particular case, you will remember from my introductory video that free market economies mostly rely on competition to achieve efficient markets and to place limits on undesirable behavior by companies. If for example, a company charges too much for the same thing that other companies offer for less, it will likely go out of business. Does anyone remember JUICERO, the California startup company funded by the most famous Venture capitalist firms that made $400 juicers. And when bust a few months after it launched, nobody well, exactly, Joe zero offered no advantages compared to much cheaper juicers or even to hand squeezing your own fruit. Similarly, if a company's products are bad or unreliable, people will still steer away from them and their competitors will be quick to offer themselves as substitutes. Samsung's galaxy note seven was overall a good product with a teeny tiny fold, Its battery had the bad habit of exploding. Before this issue arose, the phones sold well. But once people started realizing that they had a ticking bomb in the trousers, Samsung all but wrote off that phone. We tend to rely mostly on competition because theory and practice have repeatedly shown that competition is usually the best way to deliver what we normally expect from markets. Lower prices, more variety, more innovation, better quality, and importantly, products and services that respond to people's needs. On the contrary, government, through regulation are not great at the pricing game or at quickly changing rules to meet the ever changing needs of consumers. This is why we say that unless there is a problem to be solved, we should rely on competition. So here lies our answer to the question of competition versus regulation. We tend to prefer a competition, unless there is a problem competition cannot solve. Which brings us to the question, what kind of problems are we talking about? There are mainly two reasons why regulation becomes necessary. One is when competition fails to deliver desirable outcomes, and the second is when we want to achieve outcomes, that competition is not designed to achieve. As to the first reason competition may fail to work on various grounds In digital markets. One common reason is that many products and services are built around networks and networks tend to become more valuable as more people join. Therefore, successful networks attract more people that done their competitors and so they become even more successful and so on. This makes it very difficult for other networks to compete. We call that network effects. Moreover, it is difficult if it is difficult for people to switch to a different network, they will likely not try out a competitor. We call that switching costs and block in, take Instagram for example, the more people joined Instagram, the more likely it becomes. Then when someone is looking to join a new social media network, they will choose Instagram. And if you cannot easily take all of your pictures and fans and messages from instagram to another social network, it's more likely that you just stick with instagram. In such cases, we may want to create some rules to allow competitors to be able to enter the game and break this cycle of the big getting bigger. For example, we may mandate data portability so that users can take their data to a different network, thereby reducing switching costs. Another reason why competition might not work is because sometimes it's too costly or inefficient or undesirable for more than a few players to be in the market. For example, for more than a decade we've essentially only had two mobile operating systems, Android and IOS. Perhaps we would welcome a third or even fourth operating system. But would we really want 10 or 20? Imagine If you are an app developer and you have to write your app for 20 operating systems or if you're a phone manufacturer and you have to support that many operating systems when markets are such that only a few players can exist. We may want to have rules that make them operate as nicely or even as neutrally as possible because the development of the rest of the industry relies so heavily on them. Now, moving away from regulation on the grounds that competition fails. We also mentioned that there are things that competition is by nature not great at achieving and in those cases regulatory action might be necessary. These are usually social or environmental goals. For instance, most major TV channels would choose not to carry shows that are about the arts or about minorities because only a small percentage of the population cares about those. And yet we have rules in place that make them do exactly that. Because we think that social inclusion and the support of the arts are important in our society. But sadly, the market mechanism is bad at supporting such goals. Or when lawmakers pass certain minimum privacy and data protection guarantees, they do so partly because we've seen that people themselves are not good at protecting their own privacy and data. So the law does it for them, it sounds paternalistic, but in a way it is not that different from the law that makes you wear seatbelts in cars. In both cases, people have options, but they don't exercise them well enough. Part of a well meaning government's job is to pass rules that help us in that direction. At this point, let's recap our basic principle on when to use regulation and when to rely on competition for economic related goals. It's best to allow competition to discipline market players unless we can identify factors that tend to perpetuate and facilitate concentration or chronic increase of market power that is likely to be accused for social or other non economic goals. We may need to prioritize regulation. All of that, of course, works best when the government and the markets work well. Otherwise, both competition and regulation can fail despite best intentions. In the next video, we'll see examples of that.