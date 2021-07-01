Stories of Success and Failure: Do Competition and Regulation Work?

By now, you must have gotten a good idea of what competition law is and how it applies to digital markets, and what regulation is, and what kind of problems it solves in digital markets. This is all great, but does it work? Competition and regulation is all we have to make markets work. But do they actually bring about the desired results? In this video, we will use the example of one of the most controversial debates of the decade to consider what competition and regulation aimed for and what they achieved. Before we proceed, let's clear something out. Ask 100 people how to regulate something, and you will get 101 opinions. There is really no one single solution to any problem and even if there were it might become outdated a few months later when market conditions change. Whether a solution is right or wrong depends on people's biases, priorities, overall worldview, and the data they have, or choose to have. No two people can get all of that exactly the same. With that in mind, let's look at net neutrality to help us think about how we can design different solutions for the same problem to make sure we get the mix of competition and regulation right. Coming up with the right approach might mean that we have to fail a couple of times first. But such is life and such these competition and regulation. Net neutrality is the idea that Internet providers should not discriminate in how they deliver content and applications to users. They should not, for example, discriminate in favor of Netflix and against YouTube, or in favor of Zoom and against Skype. The main reason behind this rule is to allow content and applications to compete and develop on a level playing field without Internet providers picking winners and losers. The mantra of net neutrality is that the Internet grew to be what it is by enabling innovation coming from everyone that connected to it and that innovation should not be arbitrarily constrained by the connectivity providers that sit in the middle. This simple principle has proven remarkably controversial. If you look at the numerous regulatory and competition measures authorities experimented with over the years, you'll see why. Let us quickly go over the timeline and then we'll extract some lessons based on it. The first cases of discrimination were noticed as early as 2002 in the US, where Internet access companies blocked Skype so that people were forced to use the company's telephone service. But it wasn't until 2005 that the Federal Communications Commission adopted the Internet policy statement, which urged ISP's not to block or discriminate against content and applications, and not to ban non-harmful devices on the network. These principles were non-binding as the FCC still thought that competition among Internet providers will ensure that they will want to provide good, transparent service to users and will comply voluntarily. As more cases came up, the FCC decided that competition is no longer working. In 2010 made the no blocking, no discrimination principals binding in the 2010 Open Internet Order. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, the European Union still relied on competition and had not adopted any rules on net neutrality. The idea was that Internet providers in Europe compete more vigorously, and therefore, they are less likely to abuse their power to the detriment of consumers. In 2014, something interesting happened. The FCC suggested a step back from rigid black and white rules that prohibit specific conduct and instead, it put forward the flexible rule that prohibited commercially unreasonable conduct, which would be judged on a case-by-case basis. This was a middle ground solution between relying partly on competitive forces and partly on regulation. This proposal unfortunately did not pass and in the end the FCC, in 2015, adopted specific rules that prohibited blocking, throttling and prioritization, sticking to the strict regulatory mode it introduced in 2010. Meanwhile, the European Union too, in 2015, adopted specific regulation net neutrality as it noticed that cases of blocking and discrimination had started multiplying in Europe too. In yet another sudden turn of events, the FCC abolished each rules in 2017. But not so much because the conditions in the market have dramatically improved, but because of a renewed faith that competition is enough to discipline Internet providers by behavior. As you can guess, this was partly attributable to the new Trump administration, which was clearly less favorable to regulation, and as of 2020, this policies still persist. There are lots of interesting lessons from the net neutrality saga. Notice firstly, how often regulations changed. In the last decade alone, we had three major policy shifts and many other swings left and right. This can be evidence of how complex the underlying issues are and how difficult it is to get things right. Secondly, the change of hearts regulators had over the years, were so frequent that it is unlikely that they were responding to new market conditions. As we mentioned earlier, the decision of whether competition is sufficient to bring about good market outcomes, or whether regulation is needed and what form it should take, is often a political or personal opinion based on predispositions. What is considered a problem for one policymaker and government, may be nothing to worry about for another. Thirdly, notice all the competing interests in this game. Internet providers want to be able to control how traffic flows in the networks and how to monetize it. Content and application providers want to be able to provide their services without interference from Internet providers or others. Users want to access as much content and applications as possible, but they also want reliable Internet connectivity service. It is almost impossible to find a way to keep everyone happy. What is a good solution and a successful outcome to one of these stakeholders may be disastrous for another. I guess it's safe to say that much like everything else, regulation and competition exist on a spectrum of gray, never black and white. We hope you enjoyed this video in the series of competition and regulation in digital markets. We covered a lot of ground on what competition and regulations are and how they can be used as tools to help us make markets and the society work better for us. But above all, it should be obvious by now that this is a very complex game to play with lots of competing interests, lots of nuances, and constant change. It is next to impossible to get it right from the beginning and to keep everyone happy. But hopefully you now have a good idea of what is at stake and how to discipline markets at a high level. Go out there, look around you and ask yourselves, what problems do you see? What stakeholders are involved? Who should take priority and why? Be fair, be reasonable, and be bold.