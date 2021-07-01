Surveillance Technology for the Public Good

Welcome to this interview on behalf of the online course, digital governance. With me is Dr. Selmar Smith, who is an expert in surveillance technology. Selmar, welcome. Thank you. Can you explain your expert position in the field of algorithms and data driven applications in surveillance technology? Yes, of course. I'm the lead scientist Artificial intelligence for the Dutch Lab, TNO. TNO is a company that is doing applied research for governmental institutions and I'm doing the Artificial Intelligence part for national security there. Meaning that we try to find applications of Artificial Intelligence for Dutch police, judges and all kinds of these organizations. Besides that, obviously, because most people know me as being the intelligence officer at the television program Hunted, in which we hunt down fugitives. What are, according to you, the developments with high impact in practice in, let's say, the coming five years? Do you have any concerns regarding this impact? Does AI play a key role in this? Yes, definitely. I wouldn't be here if AI wouldn't play a key role there, because there are huge developments in artificial intelligence now on both sides, both on the governmental side and the non-governmental side. On the governmental side, you will see that things like predictive policing, automatic facial recognition, all these kind of technologies that are based on artificial intelligence and are being empowered by artificial intelligence are now getting extremely popular. On the other hand, you also see that citizens, organizations, companies try to influence the world of surveillance with their own technology. For example, you now have a company called [inaudible] and what they do is, they offer you the possibility to generate a photo, generally a photo of us two, in which you both look similar to the photo. You can imagine what would happen if you put that on your passport, because then I would be able to travel with your passport to anywhere in the world. How would you wish then the public institutions to respond to these concerns or developments? Yes. There are a couple of these things that we should keep in mind, because one of the things is that if you are introducing artificial intelligence in your own organization, for example, the Dutch Police or any other government organization, you are actually using a replacement of a human but not with human capabilities. Artificial intelligence has completely different capabilities than humans and I will say that there is not a thing like humans are better than algorithms or humans are better than machines, but they just make different mistakes. If you're only going to trust humans, then you're not fully empowered by all the technology you have. But on the other hand, if you fully trust in your algorithms, then you know for certain that you're going to make mistakes, although artificial intelligence looks like the magic and the Holy Grail. That is one thing that you should definitely keep in mind on if you are in this time government organization. Do you then see a response in the technological industry to come up with solutions to such concerns by, for example, technologically driven applications? No, I wouldn't even say that they are doing the opposite, because the thing that you now see is that civilians are getting industrialized. Companies like Nest, Google, all the big tech companies are starting to create their own surveillance techniques. What you don't see is that there is a risk that the monopoly on surveillance, which is now within the police, is getting broken and is getting taken up by those big tech companies. I'm not quite sure if we want to have a society in which surveillance is done by big companies rather than by the government. But on the other hand you also see some kind of thing. You see Project Maven being canceled by Google. There is some companies that restrict the use of facial recognition. There are two different things happening, but I still genuinely believe that for now, the big tech companies do want to industrialize surveillance. But if you allow, could you then say that this is not something that can be left to the market to regulate, and governments or European Union or an international organization should intervene here in order to curb the powers of the big tech companies? Yes definitely, and it is a hard thing to balance because on one hand side, you have China, which monopolized surveillance and took it to the extreme. On the other hand, you have the United States where the same is happening, but now by the big tech companies. In Europe, we try to navigate in between and not go there. That's probably very hard to stay in the middle. It's much easier to go separate ways. It's nice you mentioned Europe as an institution that wants to stay in the middle because that was exactly the drift of the commission's white paper on artificial intelligence, where they talk about an ecosystem of trust. Can you list a couple of building blocks for this ecosystem of trust? I think that's quite hard here, and for this I want to phrase Fortesia, because what she said is, you will see that in artificial intelligence there is no good or evil, there's no good and bad. It all depends on how you are going to apply the technology because the technology itself is not good or bad. I would even add to that by saying, and who is applying the technology makes things good or bad. There is not a generic way of dealing it with. You should just keep in mind that if you are applying artificial intelligence, you should do that smartly. I would like to pin you down a little more, just saying that, for example, you don't believe anymore in a monopoly from the government on surveillance, which you have described as a factual development, but would you then not say, in order this technology to be trusted and to be applied and deployed in a way where humans can thrive, it should be brought under a monopoly position by regulation to governmental institutions? Yes, I think that's a good thing, because what you see is that officers are trained in doing proportionally violence. Investigators are trained to do proportionally to crime their way of surveillance and privacy infringement. The only thing you could do is to make sure that an algorithm does is to give it the same training. This is something that the government or the police or the justice domain is capable of because we are already doing it for hundreds of years. That would be the big benefit of getting it there. However, there is so much money in those big tech companies that you should really have a strong arm in doing it. Yeah. Some suggestions are we should translate these requirements into procurement requirements as a result of which the message, let's say to the IT industry is, if you want to work with government, if you want to offset your products to governmental institutions, then you should work on technological solutions for let's say proportionality. Yeah. Do you already see an industry, a development where they anticipate this, or do they take a more passive position? I think that at the moment what you see happening is that the big companies are stretching the limits just to test how far they can go, and they are not really restricting themselves. But yeah, that is the thing that is happening, but that doesn't mean that it has to go that way. It will take more effort from us. May I then as a final conclusion come to the point where you say, if this regulation takes a strong position, it will incite the companies, the industry to come up with innovative solutions more than it would stifle innovation? Yes, definitely. It will create a different solution, and that doesn't mean that it is worse or better, it's just the solution that we want rather than any other solution could also be possible. However, I think that there's more besides than just having the right solution from the tech companies because the thing you need to do with an algorithm is use it, and because people and machines should work together because that just makes the whole thing stronger, we shouldn't only focus on the technology, but also focus on the humans, and make sure that we can work with these algorithms because that is a completely different way than working with your colleague. That's also something we should definitely invest on. Thank you very much for sharing your expertise. You're welcome.