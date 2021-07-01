Thank you for joining us!

Big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous cars, chatbots, just a few terms that have become a part of our professional legal and political vocabulary. Emerging technologies and technological advancement have confronted us in our daily practice and will continue to do so in the future. Whether we’re buying something online, taking part in an election, or chatting with friends across the globe. Technology is here and it is here to stay. However, as convenience as these new technologies may seem, they also have disruptive effects on society and pose us for legal and political challenges. These challenges are central to this MOOC on digital governance. After participating in this MOOC: - You are aware of the impact and effect of emerging technologies on law and politics. - You can identify risks and challenges of digitization in relation to EU law, markets and economics. - You understand the interconnectedness of problems, questions and solutions. - You are able to break down a concrete case of digitalization impact into a sub problem. - You can allocate problems to various fields of science or sub-fields of law. But most importantly, you will have a lot of fun and inspiration following this course, designed by an international community of legal experts in the field of digital governance. Come with us on the journey!