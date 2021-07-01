The Risks of the Digital Era and the Need For the Law to Regulate These Risks

Welcome to the video on the risks of the digital era and the need for lots to regulate these risks. This video is the first in the series on a tale of three-axis law in the digital age. Our esteemed guest, Dr. Bar-Siman-Tov will take us through the first main axis, interrelationship between the digital age and the law, and its role of law in regulating the digital age. As we shall see, the digital age with the developments of big data, AI, artificial intelligence, and data analytics provide us with many benefits, but also create many new risks. Hence, the law has a crucial role in protecting us from these risks. After watching this video, you will be able to explain the risks of an unregulated digital market and why we need the law to regulate and mitigate these risks. Dr. Bar-Siman-Tov, welcome back to our series, and before discussing the risk of the digital age and the need for legal regulation, don't you agree that the digital age also has a lot of benefits? Of course. I mean, the digital age has definitely made our lives easier. I mean, wouldn't it be nice to relax as your self-driving car drives you around, while your robot cleans your house, or your fridge orders new groceries? If for most of us these examples are still not part of our lives, how about the fact that almost all of us have phones that allow us to find everything order, practically anything. They manage our social lives with a click of a button or right go even further. Isn't it great that you can attend this course from anywhere in the world? Wow. A robot that does my cleaning and an autonomous car that gets me from A to B? That sure sounds like music to my ears. However, the digital era also entails new risks, potential right abuses, and regulatory challenges. What could be some of examples of these challenges? Well, for example, how can we regulate autonomous in artificial intelligence agents? What happens if an AI-based content moderation system on platforms such as Facebook or YouTube, censor free speech based on wrong or unjustified assessments? What happens if autonomous vehicles have an accident or autonomous weapons systems commit war crimes? But regulating AI in autonomous systems is just one aspect. There is actually much more to the digital age than autonomous systems and the role of law in the digital age, it goes well beyond protecting us from robots taking over the world. Robots taking over the world. That sounds like a doom scenario. But in regards to your last points, can you give us some specific examples? Well, let's take maybe a more simple example of a device that all of you probably have, your mobile phone. We're taking our phones everywhere and we use them to do so many things. We're actually carrying with us the ultimate surveillance device. Access to our phone may allow access to our camera and pictures and videos to our microphone to hear our conversations on and off the phone. A tracking device to track our location and gain information on who we meet. Information about people in our contact list or emails, text messages, social network activity, shopping, and other online activity, and much more. I'm not talking about some sophisticated sinister hacker who breaks into our phone. We voluntarily allow access to at least some of these potentially sensitive information when we download apps on our phone. Almost all of us don't even know which access to what data we granted and to whom. This is because practically no one reads the privacy policy in terms of service before click signing them on the " I Agree" button. This has been established through various studies using multiple methodologies. But my personal favorite are studies that included the ridiculous terms to see if anyone would read them and refuse to sign. In one such study, people click sign terms that require them to hang squirrels and clean public restaurants in exchange for free Wi-Fi. In another study, people click sign terms that require them to hand over their firstborn in exchange for using a social app. Before you make fun of Socrates in these studies, pause and ask yourself, do you have any idea about the contents of the privacy policies in terms of service of all the apps on your phone right now? In fact, do you have any idea what are the privacy policy in terms of service of the provider of this MOOC? Don't feel bad if you don't, practically no one does. I vividly admit that I don't. I must say I don't think I do either. I don't think I've ever read every full privacy policy on every single app that I've downloaded. I too am guilty in that sense. But to sum up what I've learned and what we have learned to this point. Almost all of us constantly carry around a sophisticated surveillance device and obviously give away permissions to use them for gathering loads and loads of information about us. Is that correct? Yes, and this is just one example of finding the main features of our digital age and the age of big data, the rapid advances in surveillance and data collection capabilities from multiple sources. This in turn leads to an unprecedented growth in the amount, scope, and quality of data collected and this is just the first part of the story. In addition to amassing huge amounts of data our digital area, is characterized by far reaching advances in data analytics and capabilities. With advances in data science and machine learning, the ability to process and analyze data and to gain insights from the data is constantly improving, this of course has many benefits, yet it entails dangerous as well. It means that companies and governments can learn a lot about us based on the data they collect about us. Through accumulation and combination of multiple sources of information, and with sophisticated analysis of this data, they can know a lot about our relationships, our tastes, our preferences and opinions, including political inclinations, our sexual orientation, and much more, and they can know what makes us click. Wow, and that does sound dangerous to our privacy, am I correct? Yes, and can lead to much more than infringements to our right to privacy, privacy is very important, this is only part of the danger. This could lead to profiling that can impact our autonomy, our liberty in many aspects of our lives. For instance, this could lead to discriminating treatment, to give a relative benign example, two people who will buy tickets to the exact same flight from the same website might get different prices based on their digital profile. Worse still, digital profile can impact the chances of a person to be allowed on the plane, or to be able to buy insurance, or to get a job, or even influence people's liberty in criminal sentencing or parole decisions. These digital profiling capabilities could also lead to targeted messages and sophisticated targeted ways of persuading and manipulating people's choices and actions. To give a comment and relatively benign example, it could lead to targeted commercials, it means to manipulate people to buy products. Worse still it could lead to effective targeted political messages meant to manipulate people to participate or refrain from participating in a referendum or elections, as well as influence the content of your choice. Such manipulations gained wide public attention in the Cambridge Analytical Affair. Arguably already had impact on the 2016 United States elections for presidency, the Brexit vote, and other elections around the world. In some, the risks of the digital age go well beyond the risk of autonomous AI system. They are risk to our privacy, our autonomy, equality, liberty, and to our democracy. Well, I think we can gather from your insights that there are serious risks of leaving the digital market unregulated, but what can law do about these things? How can law help us regulate these markets? I think law has a crucial role to play in helping us regulate and mitigate these risks. This could include laws that resolve problems of liability, transparency, accountability, and fairness of AI in autonomous systems, these could include laws that protect privacy or laws that regulate and limit digital profiling or the use of this profiling. This could include regulating data collection, data processing, usage of the data and much more. It could also include the areas of law dealing with protection, consumer protection, contracts, and torts. Further, if data is the oil for times and a small number of very large companies control almost all the data, additional areas of laws such as antitrust and competition law, might have something to say about it. These will be subjects that we'll be exploring greater detail in later models in our MOOC. For now, the point was just to give you an idea of the relevance of the law to the digital era. That sure makes me think about my behavior on my mobile phone and maybe not clicking Agree before reading the privacy rules. You have now learned about the risks of the digital age and the need for law to regulate these risks. We saw that the digital era can jeopardize many fundamental risks and raise seriously good questions. Hence, the first axis in the relationship between the digital era and law, the role of law in regulating the digital era. It is important to remember however, that we have just upon touched the tip of the iceberg, both in exploring the risks of the digital age and of exploring the various ways law can regulate the digital age.