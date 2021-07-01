The Second Wave of E-Democracy

Erasmus University Rotterdam
Digital Governance
Erasmus University Rotterdam

4.6 (18 ratings)

2.6K Students Enrolled

4.6 (18 ratings)

SA

Oct 15, 2022

The course has given useful insights on Digital Governance and has offered clear perspective on various issues and concerns.

P

Jan 25, 2022

This is very useful course. I learned a lot form it. Thank you very much.

E-Democracy

Introduction to E-Democracy6:57
The Second Wave of E-Democracy5:58
The Future of E-Democracy6:45

Taught By

    Farshida Zafar

    LL.M.

    Ayelet Sela

    Assistant Professor

    Ittai Bar-Siman-Tov

    Associate Professor

    Pinar Akman

    Prof. Dr.

    Evert Stamhuis

    Prof. Dr.

    Marianne Breijer

    Program Coordinator

    Konstantinos Stylianou

    Associate Professor

    Klaus Heine

    Prof. Dr.

    Oren Perez

    Prof.

