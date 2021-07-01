What is Online Dispute Resolution and How is it Related to E-Commerce?

Welcome back to the Module on Online Dispute Resolution. Welcome back to the MOOC on digital governance. We're joined today by Dr. Ayelet Sela from the faculty of law, Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan. In the previous video, Dr. Ayelet Sela took us through the promise of online courts. The focus of this video is on ODR technologies and the procedural models that preceded online courts and greatly shaped their development. In this video, Dr. Sela will explain and elaborate a little bit more on what is ODR and what motivated the development of ODR systems. To illustrate key issues, she will also use a case study of buyer-seller disputes on eBay, an e-commerce marketplace. I think you know what eBay is. After watching this video, you will be able to define key dimensions of the ODR spectrum, as well as analyze the different ways in which ODR systems alter traditional face-to-face dispute resolution processes. Then in another video, we will build on this knowledge to introduce and evaluate online courts. Welcome back, Dr. Sela. We're happy to have you again. Dr. Sela, to understand the innovation, can you please place the development of online courts in a context for us, for me, for the viewers. Sure. If you want to understand the innovative, streamlined, and human-centered concept that guided the development of online courts, we need to first put them in the context of how they came about. As I mentioned before, online courts are, in fact, a particular case of a larger phenomenon, the phenomenon of Online Dispute Resolution systems, ODR systems, and the typical design of online courts was really greatly influenced by those previous, largely private, ODR systems, especially those systems that were developed in large online marketplaces for goods and for services. Thank you, Dr. Sela. That explains the context. But can you explain to us, to me, and to the viewers at home, what are ODR systems? ODR systems are digital platforms that enable the users to complete a full dispute resolution process from the filing of the case through the formulation of an outcome on that online digital platform. The outcome in that process, it could be a mutual agreement of the parties, it could be a binding decision of a neutral third party, an arbitrator, or a judge, and in some cases, the system would also allow the parties to enforce the outcome of their dispute resolution process. For example, paying for the money that was allocated between the parties in that resolution. In practice, that term that I use here generically, the term ODR, is actually used to describe a fairly wide range of technologies and a fairly wide range of process designs. They include, in terms of methodology, models of negotiation, of mediation, of arbitration, of adjudication, and even we have some cases of jury-based processes. In terms of the technology, as we'll see, there are different types of effects or different types of uses of technology in the process. What is important to note is that even though these ODR systems were born online, today there are ODR systems that are used to resolve cases that evolved both online, like those e-commerce disputes that you've mentioned, and disputes that originated offline, like disputes between divorcing parties or contractual disputes that formed in an offline relationship. Thank you so much for this answer. I am a bit puzzled though. How do ODR systems use technology in the dispute resolution process? As I mentioned earlier, there are different ways in which ODR systems use technology. Some of them simply transpose the traditional dispute resolution process to a digital space. It means taking the dispute resolution process that we know from the offline world and conducting it via some form of digital medium of communication. It could be video conferencing or chat or email. On the other end of the spectrum of that continuum, we can find ODR systems that involve completely novel technologies or process design. It could be relying on AI, an Artificial Intelligence, to generate the outcome of the dispute or a settlement proposal. It could be a model such as crowd-sourcing the resolution to a large crowd and we can use different types of crowds and different mechanisms to facilitate that. But really, the majority of ODR systems and the majority of online courts too, actually, use a category which is an in-between category of these two ends, which is using information technology to restructure the process, to simplify, to streamline the dispute resolution process. The goal all the time is to support the ability of users who don't know how to resolve disputes or how to address a legal case, to successfully navigate the process. In order to do that, they use that human-centered design approach, breaking what could be as seemingly very complex dispute resolution process into a series of small mini steps that users can quite straightforwardly execute through online wizard, through web forums, through easy-to-use interfaces. They usually use quite straightforward language, some simple language, and through these combination of a simplified process and a friendly user interface and a straightforward language, this restructuring enables the ODR systems to both automatically present users with relevant legal information, reduce their tendency to make errors along the way, support them in diagnosing possible courses of action in resolving the dispute, and altogether helping them to effectively participate and complete the process. Really in a way, this central structured, restructured ODR Process Design offers a way to tailor a user experience for a particular user, for a particular case, in a way that hand holds the users throughout the process. When we look at online courts and taking from this very rich menu of different uses of technology and process design, the majority of online courts combined some form of transposition, taking the traditional process into an online medium of communication, video conferencing for hearings, for example, and some restructuring. Taking that fairly complex process of diagnosing the case, filing the claim in court, negotiating with the other party, uploading evidence and so forth. Restructuring that into a more simplified process that is delivered online. There are some courts that incorporates currently or plan to incorporate in the future, some automation. This is primarily in the early phases of their diagnosing the case or of automating some aspects of case filing, especially the early phases of the process, we are yet to see really wide-scale reliance on automation in later parts of the process, and so in formulating settlement offers or even just resolving the dispute altogether. Thank you so much for this answer. I must say that using terminologies such as user interface and user experience, they seem a bit odd and a bit off in the legal spectrum. But at the same time it does make sense when you talk about the technology behind it and when you talk about creating that low leverage access to justice for people. Could you tell us a bit more about what motivated the creation of ODR systems? Sure. The first ODR systems really came into existence because they were a necessary byproduct of the digital age. Imagine since the early dotcom days really, many activities, many relationships are now happening online. Personal relationship, professional relationships, educational activities, commercial activities, business, government, recreational activities. We are doing a lot of things online. Evidently, these online activities give rise to new types of disputes, and these disputes have quite distinct characteristics that make them incompatible for traditional first face-to-face dispute resolution. This incompatibility, maybe we can talk a little bit about what that means, created a huge problem for online platforms. Essentially, if users could not find a way to resolve these disputes that emerged, they wouldn't use these services. So in order to gain those users, their trust and loyalty, and really revenue generating activities, these online marketplaces, online content websites that any online intermediary really that facilitated any relationship between parties online, had to find a way to resolve their disputes, and hence, we've got an ODR systems developed. Well, that sounds really interesting, can you give us an example to illustrate and make it a bit more concrete for myself and for the viewers? Sure. The classic example for this is really eBay and it's online resolution center, that ODR system that it's developed. Everybody knows eBay is this gigantic online marketplace, it was really a pioneer in this field, it enabled from really early dotcom days, buyers and sellers from around the world to transact with each other. You could have now a biker from Portugal sell her, like new custom made decorated helmet, to a biker in a different country or continent like Australia. If something went wrong in that transaction, there would be a problem. eBay's success was really overwhelming, it had hundreds of millions of these transaction take place and things started getting wrong in more and more of these transactions. EBay found itself facing really an unfathomable number of 60 million annual dispute between those buyers and sellers and they had various claims about things that went wrong in the transaction. Something got laid, something got there and was broken, they received something else from what they thought they were buying. Different types of problems within these transactions. None of the existing dispute resolution options that they had available were compatible for resolving these disputes. Courts or mediation or arbitration offline. The reason was that, well first, the average value of these dispute was quite low, it was about $100. It wasn't clear where it was legally possible to file a lawsuit to resolve them, so which court system had jurisdiction over this dispute. This combination of low-value disputes and jurisdictional ambiguity and potentially a long-distance process between parties who are not even necessarily speaking the same language made it economically irrational for parties to pay a lawyer to help them resolve this dispute in one of those traditional options. With those 60 millions disputes for eBay, it was really not feasible to get some in-house mediators or arbitrators who could settle those cases. It wasn't really an option. Basically, these traditional court, mediation, arbitration processes were irrelevant. As I mention earlier, this was a real problem because for an online marketplace like eBay, there are business dependent on users trusting the platform. If users had no way to resolve this dispute, they would simply stop transacting on eBay and its business would be really severely damaged. For these reasons, eBay and other online marketplaces like it, and other online mediators like it for services or for any relationship really, had to come up with something that we now understand as a radically different and innovative solution, and that is the eBay Resolution Center. To this day really this invention of eBay is considered the paradigmatic ODR system and it influencly any system that came after it in this domain. Perhaps more surprisingly, also very different systems including online courts. Yes, I still remember eBay and I think I was one of those 60 million cases that lost something along the way from a order. Thank you for that elaboration. How do the characteristics of these e-commerce disputes impact the way eBay designed its ODR system? From inception, eBay's Resolution Center was designed in a different way. It was design to handhold inexperienced lay users through a dispute resolution process that they were not familiar with. It was something new to them. This new design involved significant independent problem-solving by those eBay users themselves. Another design requirement that eBay had was to create a platform that users would perceive as fair and effective. Remember the goal of maintaining their trust in transacting over the platform. This system also had to be inexpensive both for the users to use and for eBay to operate given the large magnitude of their cases. For those reason it also had to be quite fast and scalable so it could handle this large docket. This led eBay to try and automate the majority of the process and to repeatedly in an iterative process improve it in a way of a learning system to the point that today more than 90 percent of disputes on eBay, those buyer-seller dispute are resolved without any direct human involvement of a third party on the part of eBay. Users go through this structured self-diagnostic process and negotiation process with each other and are able to reach an agreement between them without the involvement of a third party on the part of eBay. Wow, 90 percent, you said. Ninety percent, that is a really, truly high number. I think I was amongst those 10 percent of people who just thought, "Okay. Forget about it. This is not going to lead to anything." I have no idea what this ODR system looks like in practice. Could you tell us a bit more on what does it look like in practice? If I had a dispute today, what would be the process? The process on the eBay Resolution Center has three key procedural components and they act together as a funnel. Most cases are expected to be resolved in the first phase, less cases in the second phase, and then only a fairly small minority of the cases in the final phase. Those are those 10 percent that do require the involvement of a human third-party in their resolution. The first phase is diagnosis. The parties go through these self-diagnostic questionnaire or a wizard to try and identify the problem that gave rise to their dispute. They provide the necessary information for describing this dispute and they consider possible courses of actions or solutions. In effect, this is really like a self-guided, automatically personalized decision tree that the users go through. They are presented through this process with relevant information that helps them make a decision about how to move forward, and if to move forward. The second phase is facilitated negotiation. In this phase, the parties go through a structured online negotiation process. The goal is for them to reach mutually agreed resolution. Sometimes it could be proposed by the system or it could be formulated by them. The third and final phase, which again, usually is used by a minority of the cases if the previous phase has failed, and that is resolution by a neutral third party, which is like an arbitrator from eBay that settles the case. Wow. That really does make it more visible. I think I might go back on eBay, not sure though. Final question, Dr. Sailor, what is the relationship between the different uses of technology in ODR that you reviewed and specifically, the e-commerce dispute resolution model that eBay pioneered and a phenomenon of online courts? While it may seem surprising, this typical design of the eBay Dispute Resolution Center really inspired the design of some of today's online courts. Their design draws heavily on the set tiered process design model on the idea of the ability to offer litigants, some preliminary self-diagnosis, and a structured way of creating their case, a structured negotiation that is guided by some technologically-enabled process and allows the parties to try and find the resolution that is agreed upon by the two of them, so a settlement. Court reformers use this model and they used other ODR technologies, some video conferencing, for example, to design or to redesign courts as more accessible, more efficient, more effective especially for the subset of self represented litigants who have specific needs because they're not assisted by a lawyer. Here we can see the connection between those late consumers who were for the first time addressing these e-commerce disputes and are not assisted by anyone, so they need to independently go through the process and those self represented litigants who are facing an unknown, procedurally complex, legally challenging case as far as they're concerned in court. We can see why online court visionaries saw that there could be something learned from that original ODR model and that there could be a version of that model that would assist in solving the access to justice gap in courts. Thank you so much for this elaboration Dr. Sailor. I think it really really makes a lot of more sense to me now. Also your illustration on eBay also took me back in time just a little bit. We'll see you back in our last and final video on ODR. Thank you again. To our viewers at home, join us in the next video on the typical process design of online courts, the benefits of human-centered design and the challenges of delivering justice online. Thank you so much for viewing us and we'll see you next time.