Gender diversity - Part 1

ESSEC Business School
Diversity and inclusion in the workplace
ESSEC Business School

SL

Apr 5, 2020

Amazing course with so much to learn\n\nI like that we had to write an essay which helped me really look back on everything i had learnt\n\nI am so impressed and cant wait to do more

AG

Jun 16, 2020

It was a great course that had amazing data insights. The fact that the course forced you to write your own assignments and interact on discussion threads made it very interesting.

From the lesson

Hi Diversity!

Understanding diversity categories4:53
Gender diversity - Part 15:34
Gender diversity - Part 24:44
People with disabilities5:24
Cultural and social diversity7:22
LGBTQIA+ issues around the world and in the workplace6:24
Intergenerational diversity4:44

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Junko TAKAGI

    Professeur titulaire de la chaire Leadership & Diversity

