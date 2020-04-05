Introduction to Categorization and Diversity Perceptions

Obviously, there is no correct interpretation of the story of the doctor and the son. And you can see the variety of responses that are possible to the question “who is the doctor?”, from your different explanations. We can say, however, that the response of least resistance, that is to say, the simplest response, is that the doctor is the child's mother. A surprising majority of us do not instinctively arrive at this conclusion. Even though, for most of us, once it is explained, this response seems obvious. Take me for example. The first time I heard the story, I didn't get it. Five years later when I heard the story again, I knew there was a twist to it, but didn't get it, okay. So if you didn't think of the mother straight away, before you start kicking yourself for not getting it, or justifing your response based on, for example, the biased presentation of the story, I'd like you to take time out to consider the overall statistics included in the supplementary materials to this module, and think about why this might be the case. In this particular example, the focus is on gender. As we saw previously, gender, unlike some other diversity categories such as different abilities or ethnicity, is a diversity category that is prevalent everywhere. since we all encounter gender interactions in all aspects of our lives, at home, at school, in the street, at work, everywhere. Gender is also a diversity category which is not a minority category. It is, however, a category about which we observe significant differences in terms of interaction patterns, communication styles, job opportunities, remuneration, career patterns, and so on, between men and women. These differences are related to the cognitive schemas that we have for men and women, and the expectations attached to these cognitive schemas. For many of us, professions are gendered so that for example, even though we may personally know women who are doctors, our automatic, go-to assumption is that doctors are male. In my research, I have also found this tendency in how people talk about leaders. In this module, Categorization and Diversity Perceptions, you will develop a conceptual understanding of cognitive processes that determine our perceptions of difference and the construction of cognitive schemas, the role expectations play on our attitudes and behaviors, and the importance of developing an awareness of these processes to deal with cognitive biases related to diversity.