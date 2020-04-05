LGBTQIA+ issues around the world and in the workplace

In this video, we will discuss global LGBTQIA+ issues. The acronym LGBTQIA+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/ transexual, queer, intersex, and asexual/aromantic people. However, it is generally accepted that this acronym does not necessarily include everyone whose sexuality is not heterosexual or whose gender identity is not based on the traditional binary approach (man/woman). The “+” symbol is therefore added to include people who do not classify themselves under these conventional categories, or who choose other categories to describe their sexual identity or have their own understanding of their sexuality. Let’s take a brief look at sexual orientation laws around the world: As you can see, Europe offers the highest level of protection against discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Although this is also the case for many countries, the vast majority of regions offer no protection at all. Moreover, some countries still treat sexual acts between consenting adults of the same gender as a crime. In the United States, it was as recently as 15 June 2020 that the Supreme Court ruled in its judgment Bostock v. Clayton County that the 1964 Civil Rights Act would also apply to employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identities, therefore prohibiting any such discrimination throughout the United States. This trend towards acceptance and recognition of personal rights is expected to go further under the Biden administration, with President Biden signing decrees in January 2021 to punish sexual discrimination in the federal administration, for example. He has also overturned a ban on transgender people serving in the military. In 2020, 81 countries offered protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation in the workplace. However, around 70 countries still punished homosexuality – and worse still, 9 of them punished homosexual relationships by death. In fact, although many countries have anti-discrimination and equality laws, the LGBTQIA+ community is statistically one of the most discriminated against worldwide today. Considerable discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people still exists even though more people now openly discuss their identity, as revealed by the May 2020 survey of the European Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA). During the twelve months prior to the questionnaire, 43% of the LGBT people in the survey felt discriminated against. In the case of transgender people, this proportion is even higher at 60%. In its guide, several studies finding that, in France: 51% of all public servants and 46% of all employees in the private sector think that “other employees feel uncomfortable if one of their work colleagues reveals that he or she is homosexual”; 1 in 3 people think that revealing their homosexuality to those working with them can harm their career; 20% of the LGBT people surveyed said they had felt discriminated against when looking for a job or working during the past 12 months because they are LGBT; 39% of the LGBT people surveyed said they had experienced negative comments or attitudes at work. Companies can combat LGBTQIA+ harassment, discrimination and abuse in several ways. For example, according to The Human Rights Campaign, 70% of the Fortune 500 companies have publicly undertaken to accept the LGBTQIA+ community, with 96% updating their non-discrimination policy to include sexual orientation and 94% now including gender identity, up from 61% and 3% in 2002. In addition, 71% now offer transgender-inclusive benefits, up from 19% in 2012 and 0% in 2002. These elements form the basis of a workplace in which LGBTQIA+ employees feel they can fully express their personality. Even in cultures where there is a distinction between work and home, most of us talk to our colleagues about what we did as a family, on the weekend or on holiday. In a hostile work environment, LGBTQIA+ employees are likely to hide their identity by pretending to be heterosexual, married to a fictitious spouse and having fictitious children, for example, in order to ‘fit in’. However, the cost of this pretence is a higher level of stress and anxiety, resulting in health problems and work-related conditions. In conclusion, LGBTQIA+ friendly workplaces encourage people to express their personality, improving their satisfaction at work. A 2013 report by the Williams Institute identified 36 studies on the impact of LGBT friendly policies and the impact of working conditions on corporate performance. The results are clear. There is a direct correlation between LGBT friendly workplaces and reduced discrimination, improved health outcomes, greater job satisfaction and higher employee commitment to the employer.