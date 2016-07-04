Okay, so Mental Accounting and Expenditures. You've already heard, I think, a little bit about the effects of mental accounting and how, for example, they can wreak havoc on an investment strategy. If you have the wrong framing, the wrong reference points in how you look at your investments, you can make some huge mistakes, as Professor Rasiel's already pointed out. I'm going to focus a little bit today on mental accounting and expenditures, which is the other side of the coin. It's our willingness to go spend money, and how we think about it, in terms of consumer choices. But it's also good to remind yourself of the basic principles of prospect theory here. Because remember, almost everything we talk about is in terms of loss aversion. Another way of putting it is how people differentiate between costs and losses. And in fact they're economically the same. However, the mental accounting for those is vastly different. Economic folks will always tell you, they lump those two in the same category, but not so with humans. And so for example, when we make large expenditures like a house or a car, or something like that, it's, sales people have noticed that we will add options that we normally wouldn't add on their own. That fancy touch screen in the back of the car for the kids, or the third row that you don't really have enough kids to justify that, but it sounds great, right? You're willing to pay for it because you've already made a very large outlay for the car. And so car salesmen understand that. That's a heuristic they know quite well. They're willing to take you into that room and try to get you to add tons of options which seem to not cost very much, the 1,000 bucks here, 500 there, but it adds up. You'd never make those purchases on their own. But you make them because you've already invested the money in a big car and you're thinking, okay, this is nothing. So think about that in terms of sticker shock, where you've got all the furniture in the house you need. But if you think about it, you might add some more pieces anyway, because you've already paid $300,000 for the house, let's really make this thing special. Those are examples of how we use mental accounting to essentially make behavioral cost mistakes, right? So where does it come from? There's a famous, for those sports fans of you out there, It comes from the loss aversion world. And we think about that in terms of the loss ratio discussed earlier, where people are about two and half times, on average, willing to avoid a loss as opposed to try to get a gain. And it happens a lot, for example, there's a classic study done on the PGA Tour where some die-hard sports scientists, social scientists I guess, filmed over 10,000 putts from pro players over an eight-year period. And what was fascinating was that when you had a ten-foot putt and it was categorized as the ten-foot putt was for a par, which is a normal score, par for the course, or if it was for a birdie, which of course is exceeding the par, in terms of accounting, doing better on that hole, you will find that pro golfers, two and a half times, will make that par putt, as opposed to going for the birdie putt. They don't want to lose the hole. They want to, they're not willing to sacrifice the chance for the par, so that they're too aggressive in going for the birdie. That's a perfect example of loss aversion. Another way from the sports world is, think about, you were given a pair of great tickets for the playoffs, the NBA playoffs, and you're near your hometown. And unfortunately, a very late snow occurred and you're on your way to it. And you also know that your friend just bought a very expensive pair of tickets. And it's 15, 16 inches of blizzard. Of the two people, who do you think are likely to show up at the game, right? It's probably going to be the guy who spent a lot of money getting those tickets, not you. You're probably going to go find the closest, warmest bar, and you're going to watch it on TV since your tickets were free anyway. It's a perfect example of consumer mental accounting that plays into our everyday behavior. So, let's talk about it. The best way to describe it in terms of consumer experience is in terms of thinking about it in terms of bundling, I think. When you have a $30,000 purchase and you add $10,000 of add-ons, your so-called disutility is small. And we're going to show you graphs that can illustrate this. But it's fascinating how people, once they've made the decision to spend a lot of money, they'd be willing to make incremental purchases that actually add up to a large number. That's how consumerism works. And it's fascinating because, of course, it has psychological and finance implications not only for us as consumers, but for the economy as a whole. However, fascinating, if you unbundle those purchases, if you make someone, for example, go into a showroom and buy that nice $50,000 or $30,000 car, whatever it is. Then about a month later say, gee we've got all these items that could make your car enjoyment ever greater, and it's 10,000 bucks, you'd be surprised how many people refuse that expense. They've already sunk the cost. They've already begun the enjoyment. And all of a sudden that $10,000 extra is an increment that has a lot of disutility attached to it. As opposed to if it was attached at the initial sale, then there was very low disutility with it. And think about that, another consumer aspect of it. I mentioned this earlier but it happens all the time, for example when you go buy things like computers and electronics or TVs or things like that, the salespeople want you to buy those warranties. And firms like Best Buy and Apple, with its AppleCare and all that, they make an incredible amount of money. It's a very high-margin product to sell, essentially an insurance policy that's going to most likely expire worthless. And so it's an important part as you as a consumer to think about that. Why are you over-weighting the odds that your new electronics item is going to break or go bad in a period of time when you're probably going to go buy another one anyway? And studies have been shown, if you forego insurance your entire lifetime, it'll be an amazing number, you will find that you'll be having to buy other items, if you forego all those warranties and the insurance. And we're going to get into this a little bit more later down the road.