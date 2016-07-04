Okay, the availability heuristic is an interesting behavioral quirk of the human decision making process and during this course your are going to be introduced to a number of these so called heuristic. Heuristic is a interesting term. It is derived from the Greek work Eureka which of course means I found it. Which is just exactly the opposite of what heuristic is in humans. Heuristics are translated as biases or mistakes that people actually make in the whole decision making process. So the availability heuristic is interesting, especially in the state of mass media and social media where there is so much impact from the daily news and the various Facebooks and Twitters out there. But essentially think of it this way, it's a rule of thumb where decision makers assess Is the probability of an event by the ease of the recall. How easy is it to think about? So the best way to start it off, is to go with the joke. So a fellow tries to go onto a bar and the bouncer stops him and said, you can't come in here, you need to tie. And the fellow says, but I don't have a tie. He says, well you're going to have to go get one. So he goes out to his car, he sees he doesn't have a tie but in his trunk he has some jumper cables. So he ties the jump cables around his neck, makes a reasonable facsimile of a tie and he comes back in. And the bouncer looks at him very carefully and says okay, you can come in, but don't start anything. So if I ask you five years from now to talk about all the times that you have used jumper cables, you are probably not going to remember all the times that you helped your friends or your parents or your relatives or some poor passer by on the street that you jump started their cars. It is just a mundane human occurrence but you are probably going to remember that joke. And that's a perfect example of the availability heuristic. Another way to think about it is in real life, is that the many experiments have been done clinically on this. For example, students of all stripes are asked the question, [COUGH] which do more people die from, shark attacks or being hit on the head with a coconut? About 80% of the people say that shark attacks are a more frequent cause of death, and that's not true. There are far more coconut trees in the world than there are sharks, to start with. And second, there's far more coconuts falling from trees than shark attacks. But we remember the shark attacks because they are often put very forward in the news media. They are frightening, even if there's only one every 5 years. It's a incredibly memorable event. And so that's the secret behind availability. The memorable stuff that we can pull up influences our decision making. So let's go to the science of it, because we have to drill down a little bit on what makes it tick in society. And you're going to hear in a few minutes what really makes it tick in finance. First, when are you likely to overweight the probability of a rare event? And that's really what availability is, right? Because you're remembering something, it doesn't happen much but you get a lot more credence, that's what you're doing in your associative mind. So if it's an example, easy to recall. You can recall the jumper cables, right? You are now going to remember what jumper cables were used for in that instant. Even though it's probably never, ever going to happen, right? There have been recent occurrences. Recent occurrences often trigger the availability heuristic. If a tornado happened last week, there's probably going to be one next week, right? Well the odds are not exactly, if you look at the statistics it's not the way it happens. Tornadoes are essentially random events. But yet we're liable to think it's going to happen, far more frequently than it really should. Now the other way to think about the availability heuristic is when we underweight possibilities. So for example what if someone's not personally aware of a rare occurrence. So in that case you may be not even thinking about and therefore, you're not going to prepare for a dire event. If you have a situation where there's a blowup of a corporation. Let's look back into the last part of the decade where Enron and WorldCom blew up. Or even more recently where Some of the big banks in the world blew up and had to be restructured. We're liable to think that almost all banks or almost all corporations are in trouble as a result of a few going bad. It's unfortunately drives what we call availability cascades. For example in 2008 and 2001 and 02 when a few stocks got overvalued and then all the sudden more were perceived as overvalued. And finally the herd decided everything is overvalued. It creates this cascade of events where all stocks are sold off, regardless of value. So that's the reason you have these horrific events, it's human behavior. It's people following heuristic or pattern of behavior that's quick, intuitive and associative and that it's that the heart of the availability heuristic. So where is it come from? A lot of the times when you talk about behavioral economics and behavioral finance there's are some clear links to psychology. It means no wonder that psychologists and clinical psychologists are all involved in some of the development areas in behavioral economics. And it's just a fact that our brains are wired a certain way. And we're going to talk about that later in the course. We're going to talk about the way our brains process information. We have a slow side and a fast side. We'll get into that later in the course. But one way to think about it is there's an evolutionary reason for almost every bias we have and particularly with availability. Here's one. If for example, if there's a real concern back in the evolutionary times that our tribe or our clan was worried about poison berries. Rather than being attacked by wild animals you're going to basically watch what you eat. That's the evolutionary extinct, right? We're going to worry a lot about that, but we're not going to expend much effort worrying about tigers and bears right. So it's an interesting way we evolved and if you think about that, it may well be that we're descended from people who when they saw the new berries, they're not likely the people who tried the new berries, right? We're descended from people who watched other people try the berries and then survived and that's who we are. So that idea of the evolutionary impact, or the evolutionary growth in these heuristics is really, really interesting I think. So let's think about this, going back to high drama events, if you have a, in terms of everyday, we bias, we overweight low probabilities all the time. And perfect example is how many people were really afraid to fly after September 11, 2001. And it's amazing most of the airlines went bankrupt cause no one was flying, etc, etc. When, in fact it's one of the safest ways to travel and always has been one of the safest ways to travel. You see this often in, for example, where there's some food poisoning cases, very rare events. However, people will en masse not consume a product even remotely associated with a product where they found, say botulism or something else. And that's an example of the evolutionary aspects of availability. We're trying to protect ourselves. We're in the herd, we don't want to be caught unaware, and therefore we over insure for a possibility that may not occur. Okay, so if outcomes are really easy to imagine then we've already said look then imagine then we'll make them more profitable probable. And that's a very important fact when you think about, for example, just basic business transactions. How about insurance? Insurance sales people sell vividness when they're selling insurance. They're selling your house could burn down. You're going to have a terrible axe. People come to your property and have a terrible axe. All very low probability and some of them quite low cost, broken windows, for example. It's a high cost to insure broken windows and cars and houses yet and they don't happen all that often. Yet, people often subscribe to that type of insurance, because the vividness of a broken window and windshield is high, and people therefore want to buy insurance whether or not they don't look really at the probabilities. Here's another one, when you talk about add ons in a purchase, we'll talk about this in a second but how many of you have ever been to a consumer electronics store. And you've bought your television or your camcorder or whatever it is, your PDA, and the insurance person wants to sell you a warranty with it, right? Well, typically those protections are expire worthless. In a vast, vast majority of the cases. And second, they are almost always construed in the extent that they are hard to enforce. So they are typically worthless, yet you would be surprised how many people buy these warranties, they are a very large profit margin for consumer electronics people. It's a perfect example in real life how the availability heuristic. The thought well, I might drop my iPhone in the bathtub, which is of course incredibly rare, can be insured against. And you can see those things can be quite costly over time.