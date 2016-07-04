Welcome to Behavioral Finance

Duke University
Behavioral Finance
Duke University

4.4 (3,515 ratings)

120K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Decision-Making, Behavioral Finance, Cognitive Bias, Behavioral Economics

NH

Jan 7, 2021

I found this course to be so insightful and I loved learning about the various biases and behaviors common to many of them. I loved the quiz challenges. A great investment of my time.

OS

Aug 10, 2020

The instructor was not only knowledgeable, but she also took the time to give real-world applications. Wonderful course full of information to help us better understand our clients.

From the lesson

Week 1

Welcome to Behavioral Finance3:21

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Emma Rasiel

    Associate Chair and Professor

