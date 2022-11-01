13b How Much Reading is Involved? - part 2

Yale University
Overcoming Dyslexia
Yale University

4.8 (20 ratings)

 | 

17K Students Enrolled

4.8 (20 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    90%
  • 4 stars
    5%
  • 1 star
    5%

FS

Dec 14, 2022

There is a wealth of information here and things now make so much more sense looking back into my childhood. I recently discovered that Im dyslexic.

DR

Dec 24, 2022

Amazing and informative! Great for anyone wanting to know about dyslexia and advocating for their child or others.

From the lesson

Preparing for College and Adulthood

12a How Do Dyslexic People Succeed in Life? - part 110:41
12a How Do Dyslexic People Succeed in Life? - part 29:08
12b How to Get Ready for College - part 17:08
12b How to Get Ready for College - part 29:38
13a How Can Adults with Dyslexia Become Better Readers? - part 18:36
13a How Can Adults with Dyslexia Become Better Readers? - part 29:33
13b How Much Reading is Involved? - part 17:09
13b How Much Reading is Involved? - part 28:11

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sally E Shaywitz M.D.

    The Audrey G. Ratner Professor in Learning Development

  • Placeholder

    Bennett Shaywitz

    Charles and Helen Schwab Professor in Dyslexia and Learning Development at Yale University and Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity

