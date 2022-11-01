Critical for the dyslexic child. Using technology is his or her facility in inputting and accessing digitize text. Teach your child to touch type as early as possible. First grade works for many children. This means that the child must be adept at keyboarding. Arizona State University professors Stephen Graham and Karen Harris. In the context of teaching writing, emphasize the importance of the student learning to use word processing. As they say, many schools still use 19th-century writing tools, such as pencil and paper even though scientific studies demonstrate that students in grades 1-12 show greater improvement in their writing over time when they use word processing to write at school versus writing by hand. We obviously need to move writing instruction more squarely into the 21st century, making it possible for students to take advantage of word processing and other electronic methods for composing. A number of good programs are available to teach keyboarding to children, including Typing Instructor for Kids available from Amazon for both PC and Mac systems. It uses games to motivate children as they learn to type. One is the dyslexic child has mastered keyboarding. He will have at his disposal a number of programs for note-taking, text-to-speech, and speech-to-text. In the same vein, since text-to-speech is perhaps the most ubiquitous of the technologies offered to all students, especially dyslexic students. It is important to recognize the logical and sequential steps necessary for its use. These are obtained digitized text or have text of interests digitized. Deciding which text-to-speech app you want to use and applying text-to-speech app to read digitized text of interest. While there are many advantages for the dyslexic child in using technology. There are potential downsides as well. Text-to-speech software is often very helpful to older children and young adults in high school, college, and graduate school. But must be used cautiously and sparingly in younger children who must be encouraged to read as much as possible. As I have already said. The way children improve in their reading fluency is to read connected text as much as possible. You and your child must grasp that no matter what the technology, there is, a learning curve associated with its use. Fortunately, today there are wonderful programs available for note-taking. But dyslexic students in middle school, high school, and especially college, note-taking is of great concern. Here are some popular examples of assistive technology for note-taking. The Livescribe Smartpen. This device captures everything the student writes or draws. These notes can be uploaded directly to a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Where additional software can translate the student's written notes to digitized notes that then becomes searchable. A built-in microphone allows the student to record a lecture while taking notes. OneNote is another popular note-taking program than many dyslexic students use. OneNote is free and packaged with Microsoft Office. OneNote includes text to speech that is immersive reader and speech to text that is dictate as well. OneNote backs up to the web. Notes should be accessible from any device. Other popular note-taking programs include Evernote and Notability. Students with dyslexia should also be aware of libraries have digitized books and periodicals. Bookshare has the largest collection of accessible titles, currently, over 500,000 and it's entirely free to students with dyslexia. With Bookshare, dyslexic students are able to listen to books with high-quality text-to-speech voices. Learning Ally has a library of over 80,000 titles, mostly human narrative books, and charges parents, college students, and adults $135 a year. Other digitized libraries include Project Gutenberg and Google Books. In terms of strategy, if we're talking specifically academically but I also will do this at work now. So now that I'm graduated, but for me, I had to figure stuff out for my own and for a lot of things. One of them was as soon as I got to the age where anything was being written or be read at home, like homework assignments whenever. Anything that wasn't like a handwritten something or saying that there would be no way of getting on the Internet. I would scour the Internet for a PDF version of whatever the thing was so we had to read, I'm making this up, but with the Count of Monte Cristo or something, I would go to Google, download the free e-book that they have, like a Kindle edition type thing, copy and paste that into a Word document and then originally before Word, now, as the Audible Reader. I would take that document, put it in an email and an unsent email because at time the 2005 Apple computers had a speech then so you could just press, you wrote your email and then you could press, play it to me so I hear through audio and so I would listen to all of my homework was anything that could be taken in by audio, I would do and that's still like that. That was from 4th Grade until I remember one of my best friends, I made a Yale when we lived together as roommates. He would laugh because I go past the room at 3:00 in the morning and I'll here was this computer voice talking really fast for a long time. Because that's how I absorb information. I'd say that to me was probably the biggest thing and it's gotten a lot easier. There's so much more on audio now. I know that there's a database that I use. While I was a Yale that if you were dyslexic, you could be given access to that, free versions of all these textbooks, things like that so that you could take it in through audio. But still, I would say and I know this myself, but I love reading in terms of listening to books. I actually, after I graduated high school, really became a heavy reader I think because I didn't have to do it anymore for school and I didn't feel that pressure. But still, I noticed myself. I can read a sentence but I don't have the ability to read, but I can get through and comprehend, a 1,000-page novel or something much quicker than I can get through a 50-page pamphlet that I have to read because it's exhausting. It's harder for me. It takes me so much time to get it writing and understanding. Really the audio, the audio stuff has been the major strategy for me to be on with everyone else.