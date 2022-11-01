16b What Can a Dyslexic Student Do to Succeed in College? - part 2

In addition, there are other useful accommodations. Think about what these might be. I'll share with you. Alternative testing formats, short essays, oral reports, projects. Reliance on visualizations such as figures, graphs, illustrations, rather than print alone. Courses and grading that emphasize concept versus isolated details. That is content versus form. In this preceding section, we have noted and reviewed the three most impactful accommodations for a dyslexic reader. While also noted additional accommodations such as alternative testing formats, inclusion of visual materials such as figures and graphs, and trying to focus on courses we're grading emphasizes content versus form that can be very helpful. Now, armed with this knowledge of specific impactful accommodations, let's go forward and in the following section, see how this awareness can be put to good use, for example, by a student entering college. What advice would you give to a dyslexic student who would soon be entering college to understand how you learn your strengths and your weaknesses? To remember the goal. Maximize your strengths, minimize your weakness. So think about several basic consequences of dyslexia and how would you use accommodations to overcome these. Here are the five basic consequences of dyslexia and what a dyslexic student should do about each. One, reading is slow and laborious, request extra time on examinations. Never feel guilty about requesting extra time. A dyslexic needs extra time just as a diabetic requires insulin. Avoid taking too many courses with large volumes of reading. Pace yourself when you read, for example, read for 20 minutes, take a break, exercise, return to reading. A reminder, as a dyslexic, you are a manual reader rather than an automatic reader. This means that you use up a lot of attention during reading. Listening to background music, jazz, classical, that does not have lyrics will help you block out any distractions. Getting the most information from what you read. How do you do that? Key is being an active reader. This helps you ensure you remember what you read. One very popular approach is titled SQ3R. S, survey. Look over what you will be reading, the chapters, their titles, the summaries. This puts you in a mindset for receiving the information. Q, question. Change the headings into questions, and then let the questions guide your reading. R, read/ search for answers to the question. Highlight underline, take notes. R, recite. Say your answers out loud. R, review. Each section, go over main points of notes taken and recite out loud. Know that active learning, along with repetition and practice, are the key to remembering. Obtain books in digitized form. Use text-to-speech software to listen as you read. Listen actively, you can highlight and underline important parts as you read. Find alternatives to reading the originals via listening and or visualizing, such as movies, graphic books, visit museums where you can rent audio guides, and listen to mini-lectures about what is displayed. Talk through the material with your teacher or a tutor on a one-to-one basis. If you know you have trouble with multiple choice tests, avoid them. Avoid speed reading classes. A waste of time. Two, there is a basic problem in accessing the spoken language system. Visualize the material. Visual imagery and visual study guides will be especially helpful for the dyslexic student. Most helpful is when the student can picture what is on the page or is able to convert the printed information into a visual format such as a chart or graphic. Inspiration software, and you can find that at www.inspiration.com, helps the dyslexic student to organize ideas visually. For example, create flowcharts, idea maps, tree charts, diagrams, and outlines. A useful web-based component program called WebspirationPro connected online and using visual materials permits a user to show her ideas, organize the related information, and create flowcharts and diagrams to indicate connections. Then, using Microsoft Word or Google Docs, the program will create a written outline reflecting the information gleans from the visual schema. This is the answer to many dyslexics and non-dyslexic stream. Three. Handwriting is laborious and barely legible. Use laptop or tablet, record lectures. Four, giving oral responses on the spot is slow and labored. Dyslexics know the answer, but have trouble retrieving the word. Explain this to the teacher. Ask for the chance to explain what you meant. Five, with dyslexics, learning is most often a top-down approach going from meaning to facts. Select courses where the emphasis is on meaning and concepts rather than on details. Here, in this section, I focused on the practical application of accommodations for the student who is dyslexic. Now, I want to go to the next very important issue concerning accommodations. That is, obtaining permission to use specific accommodations, for example on standardized tests. A major challenge for bright dyslexics is obtaining a diagnosis of dyslexia, which I will now discuss. There were some really great resources at my university, even in high school, that I initially didn't take advantage of. But as I got further along, I did go to the writing center and I ended up finding the writing tutor who appreciated my ideas. When she read it, she got the grammar correct, but it didn't make me feel that I was less than and I think it's just so important, especially for kids as they progress through school, those advocates may not necessarily be the friend that's in your dorm. It may be a really great TA, it could be a great professor you have. It could be going to the Writing Center and you might get a bad writing tutor, so go again, and try to get a different one. There are many ways to be resourceful. I would also encourage people to do that.