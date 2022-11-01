16c How is Dyslexia Identified in College and Graduate Students - part 1

Yale University
Overcoming Dyslexia
Yale University

FS

Dec 14, 2022

There is a wealth of information here and things now make so much more sense looking back into my childhood. I recently discovered that Im dyslexic.

DR

Dec 24, 2022

Amazing and informative! Great for anyone wanting to know about dyslexia and advocating for their child or others.

From the lesson

Assistive Technologies and Accommodations

15 How Can Technology Assist the Dyslexic Reader? - part 19:19
15 How Can Technology Assist the Dyslexic Reader? - part 27:21
16a What Are the Most Critical Accommodations? - part 19:26
16a What Are the Most Critical Accommodations? - part 29:24
16b What Can a Dyslexic Student Do to Succeed in College? - part 18:09
16b What Can a Dyslexic Student Do to Succeed in College? - part 2 9:22
16c How is Dyslexia Identified in College and Graduate Students - part 1 7:27
16c How is Dyslexia Identified in College and Graduate Students - part 2 8:48

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sally E Shaywitz M.D.

    The Audrey G. Ratner Professor in Learning Development

  • Placeholder

    Bennett Shaywitz

    Charles and Helen Schwab Professor in Dyslexia and Learning Development at Yale University and Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity

