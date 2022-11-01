17c How are Requests for Accommodations Typically Being Responded to? - part 2

Yale University
Overcoming Dyslexia
Yale University

4.8 (20 ratings)

 | 

17K Students Enrolled

Reviews

FS

Dec 14, 2022

There is a wealth of information here and things now make so much more sense looking back into my childhood. I recently discovered that Im dyslexic.

DR

Dec 24, 2022

Amazing and informative! Great for anyone wanting to know about dyslexia and advocating for their child or others.

From the lesson

The Law

17a What Legal Protections are Available to Those with Dyslexia? - part 17:25
17a What Legal Protections are Available to Those with Dyslexia? - part 27:20
17b How Should Disabilities Be Compared to the General Population - part 1 8:40
17b How Should Disabilities Be Compared to the General Population part 2 5:56
17c How are Requests for Accommodations Typically Being Responded to? - part 17:57
17c How are Requests for Accommodations Typically Being Responded to? - part 26:37
17d What Happens When There is a Violation of the Law? - part 16:02
17d What Happens When There is a Violation of the Law? - part 25:50
17d What Happens When There is a Violation of the Law? - part 35:56

Taught By

    Sally E Shaywitz M.D.

    The Audrey G. Ratner Professor in Learning Development

    Bennett Shaywitz

    Charles and Helen Schwab Professor in Dyslexia and Learning Development at Yale University and Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity

