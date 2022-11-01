After reading the stories in Overcoming Dyslexia, 2nd edition, no one should ever doubt a person like that can be a winner in any field in which he or she has an interest and talent. These are stories of triumph over innate difficulties, as well as those created by misunderstandings, misjudgments and stereotyped views of what constitutes real ability or talented. For these dyslexics and thousands of others, the obstacle to success is often not their inherent physiologic weakness, but the misguided perceptions of others. Those who believe that spelling has something to do with creative writing, that slow reading is incompatible with sharp thinking. That scores on standardized tests predict performance in real life for dyslexics. Each of these remarkably talented individuals that I talk about in Overcoming Dyslexia, 2nd edition, almost didn't realize his or her goals. Each was made to feel stupid or incapable. So called experts erected barriers and gave bad advice. And yet, each ultimately triumphed, viewing dyslexia as a gift more than a burden. As Sir Richard Branson often says, if I hadn't been dyslexic, I would never have done it. Dyslexics think differently, they are intuitive and excel at problem solving, seeing the big picture and simplifying. They feast on visualizing abstract thinking and thinking out of the box. They are poor, wrote reciters but inspired visionaries. Adult dyslexics are tough, having struggled, they are used to adversity, hard work and perseverance come naturally. Having experienced failure, they are fearless, undaunted by setbacks, repetition and practice are a way of life. Each was rescued by a special person. A parent, a grandparent, a teacher who saw the raw talent and nurtured it in the midst of all the naysayers. Hope was sustained by a taste of success in sports or some other activity. Yes, the symptoms of dyslexia persist, but they needn't interfere with success. Success is waiting for your child. And now, you know what to do to help her achieve it. You don't have to rely on chance. You know how to identify a problem early and how to get the right help to ensure that it is your child's strengths and not the misperceptions of others that ultimately define her. You know it is possible and how to nourish it. Children blossom with reward and praise flourish because of high expectations. Above all, you must maintain your belief in your child, provide unconditional support for her and hold true to a bright vision of her future, the rewards will be great. Today, all dyslexic Children should know that they can succeed. Dyslexia can be overcomed. A final word, I often compare dyslexia to an iceberg which is 90% hidden underwater as shown in this figure. We see many of the successful individuals. You may have read about in Overcoming Dyslexia, 2nd edition, and heard during this series of lectures. Emmanuel, Boiz, Swank, Cosgrove and Schwab, visible, standing atop the iceberg. What we must not forget about are the 90% of dyslexics who are underwater and unseen. Literally, millions of dyslexic boys and girls who one might say, are drowning, struggling, not knowing that they have dyslexia and that they are smart. It is this hidden 90% that I worry about so much. It is these invisible dyslexic boys and girls who are currently ignored by their schools, losing self esteem, often becoming anxious, fearing the future and far too often dropping out of school. It does not have to be this way. Let me repeat, it does not have to be this way. We know better and must do better. We have the knowledge, we must act and I can't emphasize this enough. We must ensure that schools screen for and identify dyslexia and provide evidence based, effective interventions that will give these currently hidden Children a chance at their dream. And dyslexic Children demand nothing less. What would you like to see in the schools, in the workplace and in the community? >> Empathy, right, and really taking the time. If you see a student or you have a friend, not jumping to conclusions or being judgmental about that person and taking time to understand where they are coming from. And not writing a person off whether, again, you see this person in the community, whether you're a teacher and you have a student who it looks like they just don't care about the assignment. Instead of writing that person off thinking, what, how can I rethink what I just said or the lesson that I'm teaching or accepted ways of teaching. So that I can equip and empower that student or person to be the person that that person wants to be. >> What would your advice be to a mother who finds out her child is dyslexic? >> So I think even knowing what I knew when I walked out of Teddy's first assessment, there is so much scary stuff that people here. They're more in prison, this kind of thing. My advice to mothers, focus on who your child is and what their strengths are. And know that they will prevail with your support and encouragement. And there's all different ways of doing that. I remember sitting with, neither of you, I'm saying, I'll be Della Street, she was the secretary on Perry Mason. I'll type up what you're saying and give it back, I didn't do her homework, I just gave it back, I made plenty of mistakes parenting, we all do. But I think a lot of about parenting and dyslexic child is probably the same in all kinds of parenting is, you know what, Mr Rogers said, you are special for being you and what is that in you that's special. And to nurture that, and while I tend to want to, you want to advocate in a way for the child that's with the child, not just hammering somebody. But a lot of times the teachers don't have empathy or they just didn't know. And they think their job and they also think their job is, they're supposed to spell these 20 words to get into third grade and they're not doing that. So we have to work together to figure out how to do that because teacher feels they're failing a lot of times. So I think some of it is to help be a bridge and an advocate. And, again, something you also said, which is to always while the reading may be lagging at certain times, to feed the curiosity and the things that they like to do and feed it in different ways. And go to museum, if they like Egypt or take them to a museum, get a National Geographic video on whales, get out the telescope, feed the things that they like and that they enjoy. And other stuff will end up following with a deep love of learning and curiosity.