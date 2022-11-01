4 Understanding The Why - part 2

video-placeholder
Loading...
Yale University
Overcoming Dyslexia
Yale University

4.8 (20 ratings)

 | 

17K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Dyslexia, Education, READING, Law, Learning

Reviews

4.8 (20 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    90%
  • 4 stars
    5%
  • 1 star
    5%

FS

Dec 14, 2022

There is a wealth of information here and things now make so much more sense looking back into my childhood. I recently discovered that Im dyslexic.

DR

Dec 24, 2022

Amazing and informative! Great for anyone wanting to know about dyslexia and advocating for their child or others.

From the lesson

What is Dyslexia?

Course Introduction9:06
1 What is Reading10:34
2 History - part 17:50
2 History - part 27:04
3 Who is Affected by Dyslexia? - part 17:18
3 Who is Affected by Dyslexia? - part 211:04
4 Understanding The Why - part 19:39
4 Understanding The Why - part 211:00
5 The Brain's Role in Dyslexia - part 17:45
5 The Brain's Role in Dyslexia - part 28:19

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sally E Shaywitz M.D.

    The Audrey G. Ratner Professor in Learning Development

  • Placeholder

    Bennett Shaywitz

    Charles and Helen Schwab Professor in Dyslexia and Learning Development at Yale University and Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder