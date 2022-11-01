What do we know about diagnosing dyslexia? Why would we, what wold we do, and how would we do it? Diagnosis of dyslexia is the essential, essential first step in bringing relief, understanding, increase self-esteem, and a positive future to a child. A diagnosis is akin to finding the key to unlock a mystery. It puts the pieces together, explains so many puzzling aspects with seeming contradictions often noted in a child and gives the direction. Once a parent or educator knows the diagnosis, they will know what they can do to make the most positive difference. A diagnosis is specific and definitive, reflecting a synthesis of the best scientific knowledge and observations and evaluations of a child. When the pieces of what were previously a confusing puzzle are synthesized into a coherent whole, a diagnosis of dyslexia, the response and relief are palpable. The diagnosis allows the child to know she is not alone, that she is a member of a community of boys and girls who are dyslexic. Right before a patient of mine, Joe pope the question to his girlfriend, Emma, he looked her directly in the eye, cleared his throat and said, "Before we go any further, there is something about me you should know." "Oh, what's that?, " asked Emma. "I'm dyslexic Joseph. " Oh" laughed his fiance to be. "Don't worry about that. I'm dyslexic too." A diagnosis also brings together the various adults who interact and make ongoing decisions impacting the child's daily life and her future. Having the symptoms coalesce into a meaningful diagnosis that has a name, an explanatory power also provides a common language that facilitates communication with specialists in disciplines who have an impact on the life of a child who is dyslexic? There are some very common misunderstandings that require clarification. This is very important. Why dyslexia and not just call it a learning disability? Be aware of such innocuous sounding, but essentially uninformative and unhelpful terms as learning differences and learning disability. A dyslexic individual learns little from this kind of label. Self-awareness is certainly not strengthened by these terms, which are vague and lack specificity. Dyslexics have a reading impairment, not a thinking impairment. This is one reason why it is important to differentiate dyslexia from the general and more heterogeneous term, learning disabilities. When I testified before the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology on the science of dyslexia, I addressed the distinction between dyslexia and learning disabilities. Dyslexia is specific, learning disabilities are general. Dyslexia differs markedly from all other learning disabilities. Dyslexia is very specific and scientifically validated. We know its prevalence, cognitive and neurobiological origins, symptoms, and effective evidence-based interventions. Learning disabilities is a general term referring to a range of difficulties which have not yet been delineated or scientifically validated. Learning disabilities are comparable to what in medicine are referred to as infectious diseases. That is, learning disabilities are more like the general term infection, which can have many different causes along with many different symptoms and different treatments depending on the specific infection. While dyslexia is akin to being diagnosed with a strep throat, a highly specific disorder in which the causative agent and the evidence-based treatment are both known and validated. How unlocking the origin of the problem brings clarity to what dyslexia is and how it impacts a person. A major reason a diagnosis of dyslexia is able to pull together and make sense of what may at first blush appear to be a random array of symptoms is that science has uncovered the origin of the difficulty. As I said, the basic Jefferson and dyslexia is a problem in getting to the individual sounds of spoken words. This scientific knowledge allows the clinician, educator, and especially concerned parents to recognize the symptoms of dyslexia. To know in a changeable way the why, what, and how of dyslexia. This allows a reliable diagnosis at the earliest possible moment. Here in this figure, getting to the sounds of spoken words. This is so important because it tells you what the basic difficulty in dyslexia is as shown in this figure. If you have difficulties getting to the individual sounds of spoken language, you will likely have problems with starting with spoken language itself. Both delayed language early on and word retrieval difficulties later on. By word retrieval in a dyslexic person, that person up in their brain knows what they want to say. But they have to access and retrieve the right phone names and they often jump. What comes out of their mouth doesn't match what they intended to say. Have difficulties attaching letters in the word to the sounds they represent. Decoding or reading difficulties and packaging both accuracy and fluency. Encoding difficulties. That is, transforming hear sounds into letters, impacting spelling. Finally, learning the sound system of a foreign language. Imagine you've had trouble learning the sound system of your primary language, and then you're asked to learn that of a secondary language. First, we'll begin with Dr. Cassidy. Could you introduce yourself and Mr. Lenz, who is here with you. Yes. I'm Dr. Laura Cassidy, as early said, I am by profession a medical doctor and personally, I am the parent of a dyslexic and on the volunteer's side, I am the co-founder of Louisiana Key Academy and the present and the only so far Board Chair of Louisiana Key Academy. Steven Lentz. I'm Steven Lentz. I am a parent of two children at Louisiana Key Academy two dyslexic children. I worked as an elementary school teacher for nine years prior to becoming an attorney. I'm an attorney here in Louisiana in Beverage. Everyone agrees how important it is to dyslexia to be identified early. Why do you think there isn't really screening? Well, personally, I think there's two main reasons. One I think, and this is maybe sound esoteric, but I think it's important for people to understand. Because at the federal level, under IDA special ed, although dyslexia is the most common entity, they don't have their own category. It is buried under 60-year-old language, under SLD, specific learning disability, which isn't specific at all. But I think that applicates hard dyslexia. Then the second thing is the under No Child Left Behind the response to intervention or the MTSS model. It basically has the schools take struggling readers and put them in a pullout for 30 minutes, two or three times a week. Never identified as dyslexia. Because dyslexia is really hidden at the school level, not talked about, not encouraged, why would they screen? It's like you don't screen for something unless you really think it's valid, and you see the incredible consequences of not screening. For my opinion, they must not believe in the consequences, or else they would be screening.