7d How to Diagnose Dyslexia

Yale University
Overcoming Dyslexia
Yale University

4.8 (20 ratings)

17K Students Enrolled

Dyslexia, Education, READING, Law, Learning

FS

Dec 14, 2022

There is a wealth of information here and things now make so much more sense looking back into my childhood. I recently discovered that Im dyslexic.

DR

Dec 24, 2022

Amazing and informative! Great for anyone wanting to know about dyslexia and advocating for their child or others.

From the lesson

Screening, Evaluating, and Diagnosing Dyslexia

6 Diagnosing Dyslexia - part 110:30
6 Diagnosing Dyslexia - part 29:17
6 Diagnosing Dyslexia - part 39:49
7a Should My Child Be Evaluated for Dyslexia? 13:34
7b How Does a Child Make Progress? 11:46
7c How to Screen for Dyslexia10:36
7d How to Diagnose Dyslexia 11:31

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sally E Shaywitz M.D.

    The Audrey G. Ratner Professor in Learning Development

  • Placeholder

    Bennett Shaywitz

    Charles and Helen Schwab Professor in Dyslexia and Learning Development at Yale University and Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity

