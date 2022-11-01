8c How Does a Dyslexic Child Make Progress in Their Communication Skills? - part 1

Yale University
Overcoming Dyslexia
Yale University

4.8 (20 ratings)

 | 

17K Students Enrolled

4.8 (20 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    90%
  • 4 stars
    5%
  • 1 star
    5%

FS

Dec 14, 2022

There is a wealth of information here and things now make so much more sense looking back into my childhood. I recently discovered that Im dyslexic.

DR

Dec 24, 2022

Amazing and informative! Great for anyone wanting to know about dyslexia and advocating for their child or others.

From the lesson

Effective Interventions for Young Children

8a What are the Best Interventions for Dyslexic Children? - part 17:59
8a What are the Best Interventions for Dyslexic Children? - part 28:21
8b How Do We Know If a Reading Program is Effective? - part 19:52
8b How Do We Know If a Reading Program is Effective? - part 29:13
8c How Does a Dyslexic Child Make Progress in Their Communication Skills? - part 16:19
8c How Does a Dyslexic Child Make Progress in Their Communication Skills? - part 26:43
8c How Does a Dyslexic Child Make Progress in Their Communication Skills? - part 36:55
9 How Do You Take Care of The Whole Child? - part 19:19
9 How Do You Take Care of The Whole Child? - part 29:55

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sally E Shaywitz M.D.

    The Audrey G. Ratner Professor in Learning Development

  • Placeholder

    Bennett Shaywitz

    Charles and Helen Schwab Professor in Dyslexia and Learning Development at Yale University and Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity

