Generator Selling Price

Duke University
Electric Industry Operations and Markets
Duke University

4.8 (1,020 ratings)

 | 

34K Students Enrolled

  • 5 stars
    82.94%
  • 4 stars
    13.52%
  • 3 stars
    2.45%
  • 2 stars
    0.39%
  • 1 star
    0.68%

CC

Jul 14, 2020

Understanding the concepts of Electricity Market in its relevance and complexity made me realize how it is even more important that electricity will be delivered even to farthest hinterlands.

RG

Aug 17, 2020

The topics of the course are well presented and organized properly. The lecture videos and discussions are clear and easy to understand. The assessment tools are appropriate for the course.

From the lesson

Electricity Industry Markets

Existing Electric Market Structures6:20
Ideal Economic Dispatch6:54
Generator Selling Price4:27
Actual Economic Dispatch3:57
Relationship Between Wholesale and Retail Prices8:18

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Lincoln Pratson

    Gendell Professor of Energy & Environment

