1.6 Review of Frequency Response Plots

This course introduces students to the basic components of electronics: diodes, transistors, and op amps. It covers the basic operation and some common applications.
4.7 (2,343 ratings)
Aug 25, 2020
This is a beautiful course. Be the end of the course you would definitely get confidence with the basics of electronics and once complicated circuits would look so easy to unravel.
Feb 7, 2020
Thank you professors, you organized a very nice course. It is really a nice starter for people like me from a different background than electronics or electrical engineering.
From the lesson
Introduction and Review
Learning Objectives: 1. Review syllabus and procedures of this course. 2. Review concepts from linear circuit theory to aid in understanding material covered in this course.
