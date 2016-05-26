2.3 Basic Op Amp Configurations

This course introduces students to the basic components of electronics: diodes, transistors, and op amps. It covers the basic operation and some common applications.
Aug 25, 2020
This is a beautiful course. Be the end of the course you would definitely get confidence with the basics of electronics and once complicated circuits would look so easy to unravel.
Feb 7, 2020
Thank you professors, you organized a very nice course. It is really a nice starter for people like me from a different background than electronics or electrical engineering.
From the lesson
Op Amps Part 1
Learning Objectives: 1. Develop an understanding of the operational amplifier and its applications. 2. Develop an ability to analyze op amp circuits.
