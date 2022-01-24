A Practical Model of Social Emotional Intelligence

I would like to introduce you to the model that will guide the remainder of our teaching for this course. We, Jeffery, and I created this model based on the research and data on the subjects of emotional intelligence, social-emotional intelligence, and excellent interpersonal skills. We call this model the two-by-four maze and blue model. Now this work has been going on for almost 100 years. The maze or yellow thread, we call it maze here, the top line of our model is focused on the internal world of you, the individual. Research tells us that we are best at being able to manage our own personal emotional intelligence through self-awareness. But how do we attain the best and the deepest self-awareness? How can we assure that we're seeing the truth about ourselves? How do we attain the best and deepest self-awareness? This is what we will explore together. Now we have to go back some 65 years to the research of two American psychologists, Joseph Luft and Harry Ingham. They developed another model in 1955. The idea was derived from group dynamics research at the University of California. They called their model the Johari Window and it came about by just joining their first two names. Each person is represented by the Johari model through four quadrants or four window panes. Each window panes signifies personal information, feelings, motivation, and whether that information is known or unknown to oneself or to others, four different viewpoints. The reason I bring this model into the conversation about the two-by-four maze and blue model is for you to think about your ability to become more self-aware. What we want to do is grow what we know about ourselves. Again, how do we do that? To grow what we know about ourselves we have a few options. For the things that are known to us but not known to others, we have reflection and self-analysis. Those are two ways we can grow. For the area of unknown to us, but known to others, we have to allow ourselves to be open to feedback. We have to ask for feedback then we have to listen to it, and it has to be given in a good way. We're going to learn that in this course and we need to figure out whether or not we're going to accept the feedback. What's true? Sometimes not everything in feedback is true. Another tool in gaining knowledge about ourselves is through the telling of course stories. The stories that have shaped our lives. Through our own vulnerability and openness, we can see ourselves even more deeply. We're going to practice this. Self-management the second box on our model's tap line is our ability to utilize the emotions and behaviors that are best to increase their usage. But at the same time, it may be we need to dampen and stamp other behaviors. Behaviors that may be cause disharmony or ill effects. But how do we do that? How do we affect such a radical behavioral change? Decision-making is critical. You must decide to stop, to start, or to continue a behavior. If you're able to grow the self-awareness quadrant of our model, we then can make decisions and execute on those decisions. But what do we do next? I always recommend write it down. Research tells us that if we write it down, we are more likely to do it. If we tell somebody about it we're even more likely to do it. When you are aware of your own behaviors and you decide to do a behavior more or less, if you can, a next step to go even deeper might be to ask someone, someone you trust to be your partner in change. Ask them to watch you and give you feedback as to how you're doing with your goal. We hope to share tools with you to help with self-awareness and self-management. The blue bar on the bottom is the externally focused social-emotional line of our model. External refers to what we see in others in order to improve our ability to communicate with them, our ability to help them, our ability to improve the relationship that we have with them, with others. Let's delve more deeply into this line for a moment. It is two portions. First is the social awareness and the second, social competence. The social awareness is your ability to accurately read the reactions and emotions in others. It is similar to our top maze box referring to your individual awareness but it's the awareness of emotions in others outside of yourself. That can be in another individual or in a group or both. This is sometimes referred to as your ability to read the room, and we're actually going to practice reading the room together. Our second blue box and the final box of the two-by-four model is social acceleration. Social acceleration is your ability to help and bring out the best in others. We hope to develop you as a better coach, a better mentor as coaching and mentoring are ways to help others to be their best self. We want to share with you the three ways that you can close the social distance. Due to the pandemic, the social distance has increased, at least the physical distance has. We want to help you close that physical distance, that social distance through coaching, through storytelling, and possibly through teaching others. These are three ways that we're able to close the interpersonal distance between ourselves and others. Here's the model altogether. It brings together you the individual with others and brings together a well-rounded model of what great social-emotional intelligence can be. Again, you might think this is hard to develop in a person, and it definitely is, but it is developable. We hope to give you some ideas, some tools, some ways to improve that in turn will help you to be the best leader and person that you can be for the world.