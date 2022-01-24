Animated Vignette "Lost my temper with the team"

Jeffrey, do you have time to talk to me by any chance? >> Of course, are you okay? You're all flushed and you look like you're about to cry. What's up? >> I just lost my temper with my team. I am so upset that they missed a deadline again. I don't know what to do. >> What to do with how you acted or with the team missing the deadline? >> Missing the deadline of course. >> Okay, but is the team okay? >> I guess so, but they are so behind and must catch up. We can't miss another hurdle on this project. Everyone is watching us. >> If the team is struggling, perhaps they need some more supportive behaviors, chastising them isn't going to move the needle. >> But we are going to look like fools if we fail. >> How did you leave it with the team? Where are they now? >> In the conference room on the third floor. >> Do you think they're working on the project or they're talking about your outburst? >> They better be working. >> Let's role play a bit. What exactly did you say to them? >> I asked them where they were and after they told me I said something like, you guys did it again, your work so disappoints me. And the director will be so upset with us. I don't know what to say anymore. And then I stormed out. >> Okay, so pretend I'm your boss and you just told me that you didn't complete the assignment and after I heard that I said Sherry, you have really disappointed me. I don't know what I will tell my boss about your failure and then he walks out on you. How do you feel? >> Bad, upset, angry, you didn't hear me when I explained what happened. You didn't listen to me. >> Okay, so what should you do? >> Thanks Jeffrey, I need to go apologize to my team and see how I can help them get back on track. Thanks so much. >> You've got this. >> Let's delve a bit deeper into the animated vignette that you just watched where Sherry, aka me, lost my temper with my team. What did I do wrong? I hope that you noted the following things. I interrupted the team. I also barged in on Jeffrey. I was very upset and I yelled at them and then I walked out on my team. I said I was disappointed in them. I almost threatened when I said I had to tell my boss. Now Jeffrey, on the other hand, was concerned and calm and he used a questioning approach, not a judging approach. He showed amazing affirmative questioning in a coaching session that allowed me to see the errors in my behaviors. Talented leaders, managers, colleagues and coaches try to remain calm in stressful situations. We'll discuss how they do that. But here are some key learning points for all of us to remember. Chastising someone or a team is never a good strategy for evoking behavioral change. It gets in the way of creation of positive strategies because we need to defend ourselves when we're attacked like that. Using the word disappointed can be a hot button. It's rooted in our childhood memories when people were disappointed in us. We need to learn people's hot buttons. So as you connect with others, note what may set them off, so that you can try to not do that again or see things that make them happy and try to do those things more. One of the three ways to close the social or the physical distance that we have discussed is to teach someone something. Great leaders lead as leader teachers, they help, they support and they coach us up. Affirmative questioning is a positive tactic used here in the vignette by Jeffrey to help me to see a path forward for my team. Role playing is also a positive tactic. That if you can get somebody who you're coaching or helping to do a role play with you, they may more quickly come up with the answers that are best to resolve their issue. And they will own it as it will be theirs. They created it in the role play, so they then can execute it. They are the creator of it. And remember our discussion regarding emotional complexity, emotions are sometimes more complex than the words we commonly use to express our feelings. In this situation I knew I had done something wrong, I had hurt people and the team and I had not furthered their work in the process in a positive way. I stopped their work. They're probably, when I left the room, when I walked out on them, they were probably still talking about it for a very long time, I destroyed their productivity. But at the same time I was angry, I was scared about what would happen to us, to the entire team. What would my boss think of me and the team's failure to complete the work. Life is full of confusing occurrences where we can't communicate how we feel. But we feel emotional and we act out or in some cases we keep it all in and we keep it to ourselves, which can have other consequences.