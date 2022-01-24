Animated Vignette "Not reading the room"

This course is a multi-media exploration into important intra- and interpersonal skills required for Emotional Intelligence. Professors Sanchez-Burks and Alexander teach a model that brings together all of the areas that are necessary to improve and take skills in the interpersonal space to the next level. People call these ‘soft skills’ when in fact they are the hardest part of great leadership and the biggest contributor to team success. Through theory, assessments, animated vignettes, and video clips, participants will be able to see themselves and others, as well as analyze their own and others’ behaviors. This is a skill-building course based on published research in multiple fields.