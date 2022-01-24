Animated Vignette "Trouble with my team"

University of Michigan
Emotional Intelligence: Cultivating Immensely Human Interactions
University of Michigan

4.7 (100 ratings)

 | 

21K Students Enrolled

HA

Jun 2, 2022

Excellent content and knowledge you can truly use at work or outside of work too. The instructors make it fun and engaging. I highly recommend this course to anyone.

VH

Nov 25, 2022

A simple and effective course to manage a complex subject such as emotions. Feeling Confident about social acceleration now!

Self-Awareness

The Science & Practice Behind SEI10:07
A Practical Model of Social Emotional Intelligence8:14
The Paradox of Acting “Professional”8:00
Exercise #1: How well can you tune-in and tune-out...3:21
Animated Vignette "Trouble with my team"1:42
Introducing Assessment #12:31
Self-Assessment Debrief8:34

    Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks

    William Russell Kelly Professor of Business Administration Professor of Management and Organizations

    Cheri Alexander

    Professor, Management and Organizations, Ross School of Business

