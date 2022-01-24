Building Trust

Did you see or feel the level of connection that went up between the two characters, Penny and Sheldon. To me it was palpable. We've just seen an example perhaps an extreme one, that shows this closing of the social distance between two people. Think about a time that this happened to you. Perhaps you can reflect upon the level of trust that you felt increasing in a matter of seconds. As has been mentioned in numerous places and spaces, human beings are rather social beings. Many of us crave the attention and the presence of others, some of course, do not. We say in academia, it's a bell curve, but in general relationships are a very important part of life, especially corporate life. And the creation of new knowledge, new ideas and new products. These things are best created and served through the important relationships that we build and nurture. Our ability to work with and through others will determine our impact in organizations and with other people. Most important to those of you who lead others, or hope to lead in the future, is the creation of relationships and the underlying trust that is required. People will not follow you if they don't trust you. I sometimes remind my students, my executive students, as well as my undergrads and master students, don't forget to turn around, check whether there are others following you. I say this kind of tongue in cheek, so to speak. It isn't actually turning around, but it's delving deeply into the relationship, which is critical to furthering the work that you have to do together. Notice whether there is chemistry between you and others. Chemistry includes friendliness, compassion, empathy, caring for one another. It is time for another vignette, an animated vignette, let's see if Sherry can get Jeffrey to go out to lunch. >> Hi Jeffrey wanted to go out to lunch? >> No time Sorry. Jeffrey, this is the third time this month that I have asked you to go to lunch with me and the team, you need to get to know them. How do you propose to make meaningful relationships with the team if you don't have coffee with them or go out to lunch once in a while? >> I don't need to get friendly with the team, they know I do the work and get it don, I am all about execution. Of course, execution is critical, but I'm not sure they trust you, because you stay in your office all the time, and you want to be alone all the time. >> You do it your way, I'll do it my way. >> Let's focus on what you saw. Jeffrey did not want to go out to lunch, he just wanted to be left alone. He's cutting off the ability to grow knowledge, through establishing relationships with others. One way is to do non-work activities, do them before you get down to work. When I work with students on projects in their teams, I tell them go out together, have fun, get to know each other on a personal level before you start to do the work. It is the same for all of you in your work lives, get to know the personal, build relationships first, and the results will be better. We know through research the results will be better, you will take the performance of your team to a higher level if you first concentrate on the personal. The result is that teams perform at a higher level. And if your remote, make sure your cameras are on, have a coffee hour, Hi mom zoom call or whatever you do. Have a drink together or share things that are most important to each of you, share your strengths, share your weaknesses. What about your favorite foods, or your favorite places? The favorite countries in the world, the favorite things you like to do. I say people sharing before project execution and nurturing is an important part of keeping our relationships healthy and alive. We know the three ways to bring humans together faster and close its social or actual distance. As we've said before, their storytelling, teaching and coaching. When we story tell, we elicit a positive chemical in the brain, because these emotions were formed when we were children upon hearing the words of our parents or our caregivers. They may have said once upon a time, when we teach and coach, we first give the recipient the knowledge that we care enough about them to help them with something. This giving of yourself with knowledge, expertise and caring helps to build trust and without the formation of trust, no relationship can flourish and grow. So let's talk a little bit more about trust. Trust is what I call the currency of relationships. It facilitates and is the conduit that helps bring people together, placing trust in another person allows us to feel safe and secure. If you are a leader in the organization creates an environment where you feel psychologically safe, then you can bring yourself your whole self and your ideas to work. But how can we build trust? We have to listen, observe and ask questions. The things I told you about in coaching. We also need to be open to hearing the answers to the questions that we ask. That's part of our social emotional intelligence is having an interest in the lives of others. It really involves having empathy, not sympathy, there's a very subtle difference between the two. We have to practice being in each other's shoes, but not absorbing the emotions of others. This subtle difference between empathy and sympathy is important. We can't get so close or involved that we feel the emotions so strongly of others so intensively, that we can't help them. We need to maintain just a slight distance so that we can aid them in helping them solve their problem. We must put down our phones, look into the eyes of others, and try to understand through questioning, and creating a path for them to decide where they need to take themselves. If we give them the answer, it will be our answer, not theirs. If we figure it out for them, they won't learn and grow, we must grow ourselves to allow them to grow. Remember 80% of communication is body language. What are you communicating? In lessons one and 2, we tried to increase your self awareness and ability to manage your own emotions. What is lost, when we only rely on the spoken word, much is lost. And it's really hard to regain once it's lost. Do not pass up your curiosity and not pay attention to the signs that are all around you. You are also now able to read a person better and read the room. Let's not forget these incredible lessons that we have built up over this course. All of these things are to help you to build the relationship even better.