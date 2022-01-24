Welcome back. We're going to shift our focus to emotional aperture, which is a way to describe our ability to see emotional landscapes. Emotional landscapes, the distribution of emotions across a group or a collective, drive financial markets, they propel social movements, and determine whether a team will leverage its collective talent or underperform. Early work on this topic really looked at how it could drive financial bubbles or even mob behavior. But we now know it's not collective emotions that cause bad behavior, it depends on what the emotional landscape looks like. When everyone is feeling the same, it can indeed lead to a financial bubble. It could also lead to collective action for good, but it may not actually help collective decision-making. There we actually need a more diverse emotional landscape. In this session, we're going to cover a lot of nuances that have to do with this idea of emotional landscapes and our ability to see not just one person but the entire landscape. To put it within an essential question framework, as with a tree and the forest, can you read the emotions of a person and groups? We'll help break this down a bit and also allow you to test your ability to see group emotions. Reading collective emotions is like seeing a pointillist painting as wonderfully captured in this late 1800s film, Ferris Bueller's Day Off. You see in this clip a focus from one big painting, narrowing into one individual dot, and of course, you can reverse that. Emotional aperture, much like the metaphor of a camera, is meant to convey this point of changing your depth of focus to bring into focus one particular person here, for example. Or shifting that aperture to bring into focus the larger group and back and forth. People tend to be looking at trees only or maybe only at the forest. What our research has demonstrated and we'll bring to you in this session, is really how important it is to be able to shift back and forth between those. The work on collective intelligence, which refers basically to this notion that a team given multiple different types of tasks tend to beat or outperform other teams, that's collective intelligence. Had some really interesting insight is what is the best predictor of collective intelligence. We talked about this quiz earlier. Of course, individual intelligence matters so to satisfaction and cohesion. But as you recall, we previewed early on the importance of this research revealed about turn-taking, which comes through social sensitivity. When you're able to read the group, you're able to better get a sense, are people confused as a whole? Maybe I need to repeat. Are people getting bored as a whole. Maybe I need to accelerate. Is there a lot of distribution in how the room is feeling? Maybe there's a lot of confusion. I need to clarify. Is everyone feeling the same, perhaps now we're ready to mobilize. Reading emotional landscapes is key to helping teams perform. That is one of the motivating factors why it is important not just to read other individuals, but to read groups as well. More recently, we have published work that tries to capture how your attunement to emotional landscapes can help you manage a group to have an optimal fit for the task at hand. Very specifically, they're often two types of tasks. One in which you're trying to mobilize a group to achieve a particular task because the solution is known. But there are times when the solution is not known. This is where creativity and innovation is key. Here you need a different emotional landscape, whereas in execution, you need people feel in the same. In innovation, having people feel differently or fostering those differences in feelings can allow groups to have better decision-making. We saw this when we talked about the connection between emotions and wisdom. Therefore, you are better equipped to architect the ideal emotional landscape for the task at hand if you're able to notice these, be attuned to them and accurately read them. We will talk about how you can assess very quickly your ability to read group emotions, give you some opportunities to go practice that, and at the end of this lesson, be that much more attuned and accurate at reading emotional landscapes and equipped with what you need to do in order to architect them to fit the task at hand.