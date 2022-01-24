We're now going to talk about feedback. I also call this area or tool feedback to feed-forward. As the only reason for giving feedback to somebody else is to improve their future performance, or actually the present and future leadership skills that we may be able to grow. If you are the receiver of feedback, you are opening yourself up, being externally open to grow and develop for the future. But giving and receiving feedback are incredibly hard for most people to do. In the recent 2019 Human Capital Trends report created by Deloitte Consulting, they reported that 86 percent of the companies that they surveyed felt that the giving of a good feedback was critical to developing talent. But unfortunately, only 46 percent of the companies felt that they were able to give feedback in a way that it would be absorbed and used by the receiver. That's a huge gap and we want to close that gap. We say that we want feedback. Do we really want it? Maybe. But if most people don't want to give it or are not skilled enough in giving it, we're in big trouble. Unfortunately, this is being exacerbated by working from home. It is easier to not give feedback if we are not face-to-face and only online. It is easily forgotten or dismissed. We're so hungry for connection that we don't want to jeopardize giving somebody some feedback that they're not open to hear. We don't want to cut the relationship at all or make something feel uncomfortable between us. Here's the formula. What does that mean? Data and feedback research tells us that only 33 percent of feedback helps improve behavior. Thirty-three percent of feedback doesn't affect the behaviors up or down, and 33 percent of feedback deteriorates the behavior in the wrong direction. But the data changes when we're getting it from a skilled or trained person who has absorbed the learning well regarding how to give feedback. When I tell a person that they really produced quality work, I've said nothing. How do they know what I mean exactly? Did the quality statistics change? Did I write something that really was easy to understand? Did I do the judo steps exactly as they were intended and put in the emotions on my face that told my aggressor what was going on? Vague comments help nothing. We must be very clear when we give feedback. Before we give feedback, we also should ask the person, "Are you open to a little feedback today?" and make sure they say yes they are because it may be a bad day and they don't want to hear that feedback. If we're able to get a yes, then it's time to be very detailed. This is very similar to storytelling. Tell the person what we saw, what we heard, or what we felt when they did the behavior that we are addressing. We have to tell them when we saw it, where did we see it, how is the behavior interpreted by me or others. We need to paint an incredible picture in their brain that takes them back to the precise minute that the behavior was exhibited. Again, you want to paint a picture in the mind of the other person that you're giving feedback to so that they can remember when they did this. Thus, you have to be taking a little bit of notes, hand-write them or clearly place them in your memory so that when you give feedback, you can say what you saw, what you heard, or what you felt when you were in the presence of the behavior. Why do we want to take them there? We want them to remember the behavior. If the behavior that they were doing is good, we want them to repeat it. We want to remind them of what they did so well and we want them to remember the behavior if it needs to change so they can make a decision to change it. But you don't want to tell them what to do. You want to have them think about what are the alternatives to their behavior and have them select an alternative that works for them, not for you. It must be their own. It also could lend itself to have them think about it; think about it some more and then experiment with several alternatives. Or to have them gather more data to make the best improvement possible. Location, they say that in real estate but in the talent leadership and feedback business, there are multiple places. When giving positive feedback, it may be anywhere, public or private. But if it's public, you need to have learned whether this works in the culture that you're giving it in. Whether the person is willing to be positively embarrassed. Positive accolades or what we sometimes call positive embarrassment works in the Americas. Positive feedback can be part of this. It gives you the opportunity to query the person. Ask whether it's okay to share with the team at the next staff meeting maybe. It also can be coupled with rewards and recognition if you have such systems. One company that I work with, the Mortgage Lender, the largest in the United States. They write all over the glass walls in their offices and share when people do great things, even little tiny things. Celebration is wonderful there. Here at the Ross Business School and in a software company here in Ann Arbor, they also have areas with little envelopes where on each envelope is the person's name and it's hanging on the wall. If you catch somebody doing something good, you write them a note and you put it in their envelope. We call these sugar cubes. Everybody loves to get a sugar cube. But negative or constructive feedback should be done privately and soon after the behavior is felt, seen, or heard. Sometimes, there are some companies that have experimented with doing constructive feedback in the open. In fact, they are currently experimenting to do constructive feedback in teams. They're having very good luck, but I don't have any data to share with you at this time about if this really is a good way to do it. I'm thinking there is something there in either case, positive or constructive feedback. You want to take the person back to the actual moment of the behavior. As I said, I call this painting a picture in the mind of the person so they can remember. If you can give enough details to when and where it happened and how it occurred and share how you felt, they will be more likely to recreate the behavior again. If it's positive or not, repeat the behavior. It is something they really need to change. What about when you receive feedback? It can be crushing, but try to get used to it. Ask for others to give you feedback continuously through your life and through your career. Ask for feedback. Sometimes it isn't true, but that is a tiny minority of feedback that is given. It's those blind spots. We just haven't seen it in ourselves yet. You need to triangulate the feedback. Try and find somebody who loves you or at least likes you very much, and ask them if they've seen this behavior in you. Or make a list of what is right about the feedback you just heard and make a list of everything that's wrong. Reread the wrong column and ask yourself, "Is this possible?" Analyze and dig deep. Don't forget to say thank you for the feedback when you get it, even if you think that there's something wrong in it. Continuous improvement will not happen without feedback. Remember, feedback to feed-forward.