Happy Hour #1

Jeffrey, We have to toast to a great course. >> Excellent. >> [SOUND] Jeffrey. You didn't look in my eyes. >> All right, that's true. >> One more time. >> Okay. >> Here's to a great course [SOUND] [LAUGH] >> Here's to a great course, cheers. I forgot that of course in many cultures, you look into each other's eye on this stuff. >> Absolutely. >> Fair enough. Always the professional, [LAUGH] so yeah, it should be a great week. Yeah, I love in the beginning there's a video, we showed this very brief clip from David Kelley of IDO. Who talked about how to really understand people, even when you're trying to understand using software and so forth. You have to look into their eyes and you'll see when they grimace or just something's not quite right. >> Remember the reporter, she really showed the old adage a picture is worth 1000 words. And that shows up in many cultures, many cultures. >> I was in the airplane and watching these foreign films and I didn't have a headphones. And so didn't cheapskate didn't even want to pay the money to actually buy those headphones. But the foreign film that I watched, you could actually see the pain, the pleasure, the sadness. [LAUGH] You can see all of the emotions without even hearing them. >> You don't need the words because communication, most of it is the body language. Anyways, that's why Pixar probably puts those different muscles on fish that don't exist like eyebrows. >> Eyebrows, those eyebrows are great. They really make you feel that the animals are human like. >> It's true. But it's not you were talking about when you introduced the model that it's not just about you looking at other people. >> Now it is totally a two way street and each riffing off of the other and connecting in a way. And that's what we're going to do in the whole courses. Make sure that we connect with all of our participants as well as each other to show the two way street of social emotional intelligence. >> Actually, it's not even just faces. Remember, let's try that strip test. >> No. If it's a positive word left, if it's a negative, ignore the emotional tone of voice. So let's try and go as fast as you can happy, sad, funeral, wedding, love. >> [LAUGH] You missed it. >> It's so funny because it's actually hard to do and we're having fun. But actually people at work often can do this task pretty well because they're used to ignoring the tone of voice and just listening to the meaning of voice. Well, I mean in some ways that's like the moral of the story is that we actually have this great emotional intelligence we use in our social life. But at work we become kind of emotionally toned up on average or don't really deploy this. This varies across cultures. But the really good news is it's much easier to use something you already have this emotional intelligence that you have in your personal life. Than you have to build something from scratch. >> Totally bringing it in from the personal life into the professional makes us more human. And makes us able to connect more closely and close that social distance between each of us to get high performance. >> I think you were trying in these animated vignettes, you were trying to convey something like this, but you always need to be the bad guy on this. Jeffrey I do not do it all the time. Look, the third one we watch this week, I was really bad. I interrupted your meeting, I chastised you in front of other people. It was horrible what I did granted you were not able to bring up the point and defend yourself. >> But it's almost sometimes too close to home. But actually what I love about this is that we didn't have to work hard to just imagine these situations. They were inspired by the experiences you've told me in in the corporate world, the experiences we've had consulting organization. So do you remember like one of those connections that really was, inspirational for one of these? >> Well, I have to tell you there was a time that when they sent over an American to be the president of my unit. And none of the people in our c suite was American. And the first day on the job he entered the room, it was the end of the day and we had just popped a champagne bottle to celebrate the finance director's birthday. Now in his culture, having Champagne at work was not the norm and in our culture it was and he immediately said we can't have alcohol at work and the face of the birthday person. I really was shocked and then one of our other people was embarrassed and not knowing the cultures, not understanding the nuances. The little bits of he had really destroyed that first day at work. That first impression that we get from people that 1st 13 seconds when people judge us all of a sudden, but took coaching. >> I think you're right, you're spot on in connecting this whole topic of social emotional intelligence with being able to cross cultural divides and being able to work in globally distributed teams. Where a lot of the coordination is being able to be attuned to when somebody is not quite agreeing or when there's some dynamic that needs to be addressed otherwise. Whether through passive aggressiveness, sabotage or or just slowing down of the process. Can really just be so frustrating if we don't be attuned to these things. >> That's why helping each other through coaching through mentoring. We can be more humane. >> Something's in later lessons. >> Absolutely. >> So much of this. >> You talked about core stories also. >> Yes, this week, I told a very personal course story and I invited all of our participants to tell their course stories in a video. But Jeffrey, I remember a while ago, you told in one of our classes of course, story about your dad and it was really very special, do you remember the story I'm talking about? >> Yeah, it's difficult to tell, but I mean, I guess you opened up so I can share on this as well. So it was probably three or four years ago, my dad had a big day and we invited him, here lives out of town and we took him for a big steak dinner at one of the famous restaurants here in Ann Arbor. And over the course of the meal, there was a point where I looked to my mom and she had this sort of face that was clearly signaled something was wrong. I looked to my dad and it turns out he was choking and I tell this story almost in slow motion, but I quickly got up and I went and I did the Heimlich maneuver outcomes, a piece of steak. And quickly sat down and start to talk as if nothing happened because in my culture, this inversion of your dad and the hierarchy, it's just not normal for you to be helping your dad, it's vice versa. Anyway, my dad is completely fine and I was still bothered for days weeks later and I couldn't figure out why because my dad was fine and then it came to me. I kept doing the counterfactual, what if I didn't know how to do the Heimlich maneuver and then I thought, well, where did I learn the Heimlich maneuver. And I don't know, it must have just been taught in school and it all came together in that I was troubled because the only way I was able to help my dad was because I had something that was a habit. When I needed to do it, I already had that habit built in. And I was thinking about this course that you and I are doing here. It basically reminds me that if people don't incorporate anything that inspired, buy into their daily life, it won't be there when they need it most. So that's my core story in connection. >> Thank you for telling it, retelling it to me at least, and to all of our participants, because it really is a good lesson. If we don't practice, we don't experiment and choose those things that we want to incorporate and really inculcate them into our souls. >> It's true. >> It's a waste. >> So we look forward to seeing you next week, cheers. [SOUND]