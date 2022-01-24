Happy Hour #2

Well, another great week. No? I agree. I really like that you brought out emotional complexity. It reminded me of a time and I was dropping my daughter off at college. Nice product shipped out of the house. Yeah, exactly. But I was trying to show her how exciting this was. I was reliving my time when I went to college. I was so excited, I wanted her to be very excited, not to be nervous and I think I accomplished it, but as I was walking away crying, the two emotions held simultaneously at the same time, emotional complexity. We do it all the time. Yeah, no, there's many experiences. In fact, it's a bit odd that people talk about simple emotions and we introduced that to some extent, you feel happy or sad and you're trying to figure out what people are feeling. But life is much more complex. Ambivalence is another term sometimes when you're really conflicted on that. About the same thing like with your daughter going to college. I know when my kids left, it was ambivalence because I was happy for them to go, but not sure I should be happy for them, [inaudible]. But the idea of ambivalence is interesting. As F Scott Fitzgerald talked about, that's like the first sign of intelligence. People have always thought that emotions make us less wise. But we shared a lot of work about how you're actually more wise. You're open to conflicting information. You're better at forecasting and making decisions. Absolutely. We know from the research that when you're open to bringing those emotions into your life, wisdom, knowledge goes up. The interesting thing was this work showing that other people seem to notice this. In other words, when you present a new idea, like a new business venture, and you authentically express your hope and desire to see this through because you think it's a good idea, that's good. But if you don't filter your concern or worry and you have both, I think this is great, but yes, there are some risks and to have that ambivalence obvious to others, others are more likely to support your venture. So it really helps us understand the need or the opportunity that our authentic mixed complex emotions can be beneficial because others seem to know when you're, what do the kids say, fronting, and you only show why corner the other. Exactly. When you're able to hold both of those emotions. The honesty of, hey, risk is scary. If I want to pull something forward, I need to show that there's that balance between excitement and challenge, but there is some risk here. If you can display that, share that, you're going to be able to be more authentic and those others will follow you more. Yeah. Well, a lot of organizations now are having to reconcile the fact that in the past they could downplay emotions, focus on the work. But the pandemic that had happened, people's experience through that and through many other aspects of life really have made it clear that life is complex, the emotional complexity, the emotional landscape of organizations is complex. Getting greater nimbleness and and agility at dealing without and others is going to be the wave of the future, you just have to be more sophisticated. I love that you used the words agile. This learning agility is critically important, especially to be a talent in an organization. That leadership ability can really take your skills to the top. But you just love words I use, so you just say that because I said. Not true. Speaking of this, you in the second part of this week, really introduced some really critical interesting things about self-awareness and making sure that you're managing, that you're attuned to your own feelings so that you can then manage them. If you are more attuned to yourself, you can in fact decide what you want to take up more or tamp down. You are able to decide how you modulate those emotions to get to the endpoint. Feeling the right thing at the right time and helping others do the same. Absolutely. Then why in the middle of teaching during the break, did you come up and say, "Jeff you're totally messing up. Do X, Y, and Z." I was like, that's not the right emotion I need in this moment. Well, I have to tell our participants what you're talking about. This happened, I don't know, three years ago or so. You were teaching and I had feedback to give you in order that you would in fact do something a little bit different, but I chose to rush up to the front the minute the students were taking a break to tell you this. This was not the right time and I was not tuned in to how uncomfortable I was making you. Fair. It was good to be back. But you absolutely shared with me feedback. You said, "Hey, do not tell me these things. I want to know them, but don't tell me in the front of the classroom. Wait until after.". You were doing just in time feedback. Not a bad thing. I was. All right, fair enough. I forgive you. I was messing up at the time. I can't remember how. But you have some ways that help us try to get into the right state of mind that we feel is going to be optimal for us and most appropriate. What is that? Timing is everything. Certainly when we give feedback to somebody, it's important that the time between the behavior and the action of giving the feedback be very short. But in the case with you, it was way too short. I need to plan my timing. I needed to plan my timing much better. That's the past, no problem now. So what's up with this meditation you were talking about? Well, I really I'm a meditator and I've been meditating many years and I use it to call myself to be a better leader, to be more resilient. I was trying to teach our participants to take time for themselves. It might not be for everybody, but for those that can use it, it can be a really great skill, ability to modulate the stress that we all feel because this life is hard and we all need to find something. Like you, Jeffrey, you love skateboarding and I watch you when you come in on your skateboard to school. Environmentally friendly transportation. Absolutely. But it's fun, and fun is critically important in work. You keep it fun right out there. There's a lot of reflection about going forward in life, how to take stock of the life you want to live, the legacy you want to build. But back to this meditation part, this can seem to many as a bit out there. Well, I would say before I started, I would've thought that too. I did think that. Should we try it? Yes, we should try it. Would you try it with me? Can I have wine while you try it? No, push the wine away. Close your eyes, Jeffrey. Take a deep breath. Are you doing it too? No, your eyes are open. I will do it, but I want to make sure you're okay. Jeffrey, think about the most wonderful place you've ever been somewhere in the world. Think about it. Place yourself there. Breathe. All right.