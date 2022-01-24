Happy Hour #3

Welcome to another happy hour. Cheers. Cheers. It was a good week. It was a good week. What was your favorite? Well, having the flowers. Don't forget to smell the flowers. Nice. One of the really great things we focused on this week was trying to really sharpen our skills at reading others and trying to use that to just unlock a wealth of information about how others see the world, what they care about. It's a really interesting topic. Have you had any experiences where seeing people gave you good information or lack thereof? Absolutely. I would say that I've been very fortunate to have great mentors and coaches in my life that truly spent their time giving me a lot of feedback and how I was presenting myself, my body, as well as how my voice was doing things. The importance of that is being able to connect with others. Today Jeffrey, when you were talking to me earlier, I was on my phone. I was holding my phone and I was scrolling. You said, "Put your phone down, Sherry," and it was a piece of feedback where I wasn't connecting with you and you were trying to get my attention. I'm fearful that we're doing more and more of that in our lives. That now that we're so virtual, that we're not making those connections. Not with our eyes and maybe not with our hearts. I mean, it's true. You had a lot of work to do and there's so many demands on us. It's hard to also then pay attention to people and sort of look up at that. But this massive interesting work showing how difficult it is to truly appreciate things that people care about that you can actually see, and we get these little glimpses when we understand people's reactions. Maybe it's a furrowed brow that they could be confused or their eyes light up, which could be surprising, and you can adjust in real-time. The other interesting thing we really covered was not just reading people or reading a person, but reading people, widening our aperture, which is critical for teams. I remember in this vignette, we have this conversation where one of us, I won't say who, had trouble reading the room. Yeah? Absolutely. It was my fault that I went through my presentation and I thought I knocked it out of the park. I thought it was really good. You were giving me really good feedback Jeffrey. You were telling me that I really had not sensed what was going on in the room. People were tuning me out and it was my inability to read the room. When we had the executive, Gerald Johnson from General Motors, I asked him if he could just tell us what emotional intelligence did in his lifetime? I didn't tell him exactly anything about what we were recovering in this week and it was really startling to me that he told such an important story of reading the table where he was at and specifically an individual. That he wanted to get everybody in the team to give him feedback. He noticed one woman nod at all and he noticed her facial expressions. The real quality of his leadership was being able to denote that and to say what's going on inside their brain because he knew there was something going on and when he was able to get it from her, it changed the dynamic. It changed the decision-making just by the little paying attention. Sometimes we just don't pay attention. It's also a really interesting example in that, and as you retell it, of this power and the advantage you get when you're able to shift the aperture of your attention from an individual to a group. It allows you to basically tailor it to specific individuals or get important information. But at the same time, shifting it to the group, allows you to really get that boost in team performance because you're thinking about the emotional landscape more broadly than just individuals. I was coaching a team. They were preparing a presentation about a company just this past week. There were four of them presenting. Two of them we're looking at the screen, the computer screen. The other two; one was looking at the floor. In fact, he had his hands in his pockets, and you know, when you're presenting, never put your hands in your pockets because you have the tendency to jingle money. Well, maybe not now, we don't carry that much change anymore. But they were not looking at the room. They were not seeing that people were interested in some of this data they were sharing and looking for even more. Had they been looking around the room, they may have been able to get more energy in their presentation and connect better with the people across the entire row. Paying attention in the paper than the people. The other side of that is when you do see reactions, there is a question about, should you acknowledge it, ignore it. What's been your experience? I think it's maybe, maybe not. You have to look at it and know who's in the room. Know what emotion you're seeing and how personal it is or not personal. Will add to the discussion or could it take you off course? You've got to be a little careful in making that decision, so takes practice. True. There is some data suggesting that it's good to actually acknowledge when a cue is pretty clear. Even if you get it wrong, you're not sure the interpretation, people appreciate you've acknowledged it. Maybe there's a greater humanity being woven into the workplace and that's why it's becoming a little bit more legitimate to acknowledge others emotions. I think it has to be and we have to do it more. That's really one of the reasons we wanted to do this class, isn't it? Yeah. We really want to awaken the human emotions at work. Not just at home, but with our colleagues. It's true. To summarize, let's see what we've got this week. One, there's a wealth of information in how other people are seeing the world and how effective you are. If you just pay attention and learn a little bit more about how to pay attention to the non-verbals and the voice, you can get this information. It's important not to just look at individuals, the trees, but also the forest. It's okay to acknowledge emotions, you may not get it right. Your vignette and the executive really give us some powerful moments where it really made a difference. I think if we can, we basically helped the learners, said, well, do that field activity, go out there, try shifting your aperture of attention from the emotions you hear, maybe a single person talking or a conversation to the ambiance of the room, and become a little bit more adept at doing that. It could be not only fun, but most importantly really gives you an advantage in working with others know. Whenever you say emotional aperture, I really, really connect with it. This part of your research, Jeffrey, is stellar. The way you talk about opening up, really will make a difference in the way we connect with others. It's like opening up the scent of this precious rose. Good. We'll see you next time. Cheers. Cheers.