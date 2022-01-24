Happy Hour #4

Welcome everybody to our last, and final happy hour of this course. It is wonderful to be here. It's surprisingly that we've made it together all the way to week 4. Cheers. Toast. Yes. Let's dive in, coaching, and mentorship, what has been the thing that your favorite coaches and mentors have done that you think has just been really powerful? Wow, I've been really fortunate, Jeffrey. Besides telling you, you have spinach in your teeth, at the beginning of the conversation rather than at the end. No, that's me, never mind. That's never happened, but sometimes I have them asked, before I presented in any event. I've been very lucky to have great mentors, to have great coaches throughout my career, not only in the corporate world, but at the university where I still have coaches, and mentors to help me to navigate in academia. Truly what's really important that they have done for me, is that they helped me navigate, they show me the way, they show a way forward in doing different things or making certain decisions in the way that I present. They have been incredibly, just powerfully candor. Even when you don't want feedback, they'll tell you when they feel like you really need it. Sometimes you get some feedback, and as we talked about in the course, you say, "that's not true, I don't do that." Then you ponder it for a while, and there's always truth somewhere inside the feedback. When you can come to the realization that, yeah, I could improve, even that 1 percent, that little bit, it makes a difference. My coaches, and mentors, really, they put into me incredible new ways of looking at things that I hadn't seen before, and they were powerful in helping me to change, and we talked about change. Fine, then I'll tell you, you've been my mentor, cheers. Cheers. Now, I think in all honesty, this idea of mentoring, and coaching, and you can use those interchangeably, really has to do with trust. Do you have sufficient trust that you know the person has your best interests at hand, and that leads to questions about how do you build trust, and convey this, as quickly as possible if it's a new relationship, you can engage in that more quickly or even over time, what are the mechanics on that? To you, what's the secret to building trust? Well, you said it yourself, it is in building the relationship, and that relationship starts even the first minute that you meet somebody, and that's where not delving right into the topic that you're working on, but delving into the person. That's interesting because I know of work that shows disclosure helps build trust. If I disclose something to you, you're more likely to disclose it to me, and the cycle of disclosure builds trust. If you just went onto the task, it's interesting, you say that, it doesn't allow for this other types of relationship-building, say through disclosure of even things you care about may not be a deep dark secret. Yeah, you start out with simple things like, how was your day or what did you do during the weekend, just to establish some rapport outside of the work at hand, and then go a little deeper. That's interesting. What you're saying is like, pause for a moment before diving into the task at hand to actually have this human moment. You don't see a lot of this in virtual conversations because it's hard, I'm not literally there, and you're not literally here, that might be one of the reasons there's a little bit of awkwardness in some of these. It's an interesting question for future research, but most importantly, do what you can. This reminds me, I was speaking with this executive, and she said she had a trick, and maybe I shared this story with some of our learners before. But in her virtual calls, she would look at the room the person was in for any clues about what they cared about, and then that would inform the types of gifts she got for the holidays or some momentous moment, even if it was a small token of appreciation. If the person had shoes in the back, she might give a Nike gift certificate or Adventure Gear, adventure travel gift certificate, or even some chocolates from a place they had traveled, and they loved before. Does this fit with this idea? It absolutely is a perfect example. Just recently I was coaching somebody, I was coaching on Zoom, and in the background were flowers, that were obviously, I think fake, but they were hanging from her wall. Yes, those are definitely real, and they smell really good today. But they were like lines of flowers, and leaves, and I questioned, what were they, and they said that, the outdoors always makes them feel good, so they wanted to create that. So the next time that I was coaching in person, I was able to bring her some flowers. Nice. Well, I loved how you really took a lead this week in pulling things together. This idea of social emotional intelligence really is about creating these immensely human interactions, and to distill reading faces, and understanding our own emotions and putting it in context where you're helping others, and supporting others, it's just a wonderful bookend to a lot of the things we've covered in this course, I think. I think you're right, and I really want to ask you something, Jeffrey. With all of the truly different ways that we're working right now, what do you think the future's going to hold because of us being distant, more distant than we have been, and what is the future for re-imagining the office perhaps. If we're thinking about, I love when you talk about immensely human emotions. I think it's interesting. One is, there could be a future if we're mindless about it and just tried to open back up, and go and just move forward. There's a mindful approach, and within the mindful approach, there's an opportunity to be creative. For example, I was talking with a group a couple weeks ago, and they were struggling with how now that their workforce is more than ever distributed, how they're losing the sense of community. And we talked about how we might re-imagine this, and we thought, what are the other contexts where a sense of community persist despite not being co-located? We talked about big families, 364 days a year they may not see each other, but when they come back for a reunion, it's very powerful. That led to all of these possible ideas about how they can create these more punctuated moments where there's really high community building, even though they're not co-located, and it may not be just filled with a work agenda, in a way to leverage basically ways we know how to build community even when we're not co-located. I think there's many ways we can do this, that could be wonderful, but the critical thing is to be mindful about it. Wow, you just made me think of incredibly powerful moment for me this past year during the pandemic. We had a family Zoom call with family, my roots. My French family, my Irish family, my family in California, my family in Chicago, my family in New York, all of us, on Zoom. Even though we were far apart, we shared the customs, and the different things that we were doing during the holiday, and it really was immensely powerful, that even though we were so far apart, it made our family closer together, and it was wonderful. Nice, and then when you're able to do this in person or have these off-sites within the family context. Good. Well, it's been wonderful as always collaborating, and working with you. I think this comes to a close of our final happy hour for this course, but not for our final happy hour for working. No, we can have lots of other happy hours, but I just wonder, Jeffrey, what do you wish for the graduates of this course this week? It's a good question. I think the core of what we do is, trying to impact others, and so if you're able to do things a little bit differently than before to make a more positive impact on your life, and for others, then I think this is time well spent. To me, really trying to apply the things your inspired about, things you've written in your journal, to me that would be the most important thing to take away from this. Okay. Thanks, Jeffrey. Cheers.