Introducing Core Stories

In the last lesson, you took a survey in order to begin the journey of self-awareness. But surveys go only so far. Remember, the survey that you took was a self-report about what you believe about yourself. It's not an assessment about what others see in you. Pulling from the deep rich experiences of our lives can help us identify our core stories. Core stories are stories about things that made us, things that got us to the point where we are today, and telling core stories is another approach to becoming more self-aware. In so doing, we advance our self-reflection in many ways and are able to potentially allow us to be vulnerable. Vulnerable enough to appreciate not only our stories, but the stories about the lives of others, and we'll discuss that even later. We'll talk about how potentially it can help us to build higher-quality connections with others. So here's one of my core stories. It's a personal story. It's one that I have told to others so many times that I even gave it a title. I call it Just 10 Things To Do Before You Die. It had been only two short weeks since I had seen Dr. Hay, my doctor in April of 2001. He'd given me the news about my childhood cancer returning. I then had to fly all the way back to Switzerland where we were living to tell my family about what the plans were. Now Dr. Hay and I had spoken about the nature of the cancer that it even might come back in my 80s. But to be sure, he told me and he believed I would live to my goal, 100 years. Returning to the Mayo Clinic the night before the surgery, I was scheduled to meet him one more time. I was escorted to his office where I found him typing on his computer. He didn't look up. "Please sit down, Miss Alexander," he commanded as I think he sensed my arrival. I sat and I waited for him to finish and he started to talk while he was typing. "Did you write down the 10 things that you want to do before you die?" Without hesitation, I blurted out, you told me that I'd live it to 100. What are you talking about? Then he looked up from his computer. "Yes, you're going to be fine and you're going to live a very long time. But I tell all of my cancer patients to make a list of 10 things that you want to do. I thought I had already told you." He said. He continued. He said, "This is not a bucket list. This is a planning document. As soon as you write one thing down on your list and you do it, cross it out and add another one back. So when the day really comes, you'll have at least 10 more things to do. They don't need to be huge, big things. They can be very small things like a book you want to read or reread. They just have to be things that you would like to do or do again." I was unnerved. I was angry. He had upset me before I was just about to go under the knife. But another two weeks passed, I was getting better and I was recuperating in a beautiful place. I started to think about what he said. Sitting in the sun in an Adirondack chair and the beautiful Berkshire mountains of Massachusetts, I penned a list. It had a lot of little things and some very big ones, some small, some large. Just like the doctor ordered. I had 15 things I wanted to do that day. I don't know whether I would've done all of those things that I'd written on my list since I began that process in 2001. But I am not willing to stop writing things on the list. I write them, I do them, I cross them off and I add more back. I know that research tells us that if we write it down, we are more likely to do it. About 57 percent more likely. If we tell someone else about it we're even much more likely to do it. I wrote that I wanted to retire from my corporation and go to teach at one of my universities. I thought at the time that I was going to teach for a couple of years, but as of this filming, it's going on 13 years now. I said I wanted to ride elephants. Not only did I ride them, I laid on the ground and I played with baby elephants in Botswana. I'd let them kiss me and pick my pockets. I traveled with our family to many new places and I put flowers in my kitchen on a regular basis. As I write this, I currently have 26 things on my list. One of them is finishing the book I'm writing. I even have one that says that I want to go see the University of Michigan football team play in the Rose Bowl. I hope that I have many more years to see that one come true, possibly only University of Michigan people and alumni will understand that wish. So remember, dreams are important, and never stop dreaming, and write those dreams, those desires down, and after you've done them, cross them out, and add another one back. Now is the time for you to decide on which of your core stories you would like to tell. Remember, this is a time for you to be your most vulnerable, your most authentic self. Think about what I told you, how personal my story was. You can videotape yourself on Loom or on your phone or on the computer, and upload it in our platform. It only needs to be 3-5 minutes. Just to get your story down. The intent is to recall, to frame, to tell a story that allows you to delve deeply into who you are and who you have become. Allowing this depth will allow your own self-awareness to flourish through your own authenticity and vulnerability. If possible, it will allow you to open yourself up to others, to get to know them better, and for them to get to know you better. You may want to think about how can I use this tactic, this tool in my work life or in my home life, sometime in the future. How can you story tell the life that you have lived? Storytelling brings the social distance closer.