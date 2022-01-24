Your legacy for the world in the context of social emotional intelligence is where we're going now in our class. As I have mentioned, the fourth quadrant in our model, the one that we all attempt to aspire to is the social acceleration quadrant. It is where our SEI model diverges from all others. So let's delve deep into it in order to take you and your SEI to the highest level that we're able. Legacy is transmitted from one individual to another. It moves in and inculcates one from the other. It endures and spreads over time. It may be timeless in the lives and futures that it affects. There is a story that I like to share about a professor, this time not from Michigan but from another American university, Johns Hopkins. A professor was doing research on poverty and what poverty does in the lives of children. His hypothesis predicted that the children who grew up in a particular neighborhood, an impoverished neighborhood and state that they would for the most part end up in jail. He found that in one of the schools that he studied, a very poor school, that only 2% were in jail. He gathered the students that he could find and he asked them questions about what happened when they were growing up. What he found out that was a commonality between all of them was one teacher and when the professor interviewed their teacher, she was shocked, she was surprised. And when asked what she did, what she taught these young boys, they were all boys, she answered, I just loved them. Quite a profound answer and one that I hope you will remember. It only takes one person, not 1000 to leave a legacy. That is right, you can leave a legacy in the lives of the people that you connect with. Legacy has been discussed and categorized into arenas, areas of focus. The teacher in the story that I just mentioned spanned several of these arenas, including giving knowledge and building relationships. Your ability to share knowledge, to coach and mentor is found in the arena of life's learnings. Another arena is in your passion, whatever that might be. For me, it's helping students and people like you, participants in courses to grow but it's also found in art and in music and in writing. Passions can be found everywhere. I also ask the people who I coach, what makes your heart sing? When are you the most at peace and feeling calm and happy? Your legacy may be found at home with the people who you are closest to. It may be found at work, in the work that you produce and give to your clients, your company, your bosses. The people who work for you or the people who you work with, the people who you are helping to shape their future. As I watched the olympics, I was reminded that your passion and your legacy may be found in your physical body, what you are doing to help yourself remain strong and healthy. You may find your legacy in making money that supports others, yourself or others in the world. Your donations can find amazing ways of growing and developing legacies in others in the world. Most of us find our legacy in the relationships that we have or we make in the world. But some of us will find our legacy in a place, in a city, in a country or in a space that feels like home to us, where we're meant to be, where we belong. And we may choose to make that place the best place for ourselves and for our family or for our friends. I know that when I fly to my place, my home, I get all excited in the airplane. When I'm about to land it's magical, I feel like I'm home and I am. I want you to think of that person who left a legacy in your life that we talked about a little while ago. The most influential person in your life, maybe a teacher, a coach, a father, a mother, your child, it can be anyone. What arena was it in, possibly maybe all of them. How does what this person left in your life affect the rest of your life? Can you build on this legacy to create another, reflect and remember to write about this person and if they're alive to thank them. It is critically important and you will be so surprised that if you call or you write a note, a letter and I say handwrite it to somebody who left a legacy in your life, you will reestablish that partnership that you had at the time it was happening. Now I really would like you to delve deep here, what do you want your legacy to be? You may write it today but it could change. You can change it from now till forever. As a socially emotional, intelligent person connected to the earth and to the people on earth, what will be your legacy? This is for you, not for completing a course or an activity. This is for you to write now and to refresh as I said over and over, until it becomes the way you want it to be. And if you want to share it with others, that is one way to help assure that you will actually do it. Research tells us that if you write it down, you're more likely to do it and if you tell someone, tell somebody about it, you are almost twice as likely to do it. What will your symphony be?