Meditation Exercise

Welcome to this short trial meditation. Please find yourself in a space and a place that is quiet, not necessarily silent, but where you won't be disturbed for about 10 minutes. Find a comfortable position for you. It can be on a chair or on the floor or you can lie down if you would like, just make it comfortable for you. Take a couple of deep breaths, in and out. If you feel comfortable closing your eyes, please do so now. If not just gaze forward with relaxed eyelid. Please try to listen to my voice as we journey together for a very short period. Feel the connection with the chair or the floor. Where is your back resting? Place your hands comfortably in your lap, [MUSIC] Feel and sense the environment. Is it hot or is it cold? Is there noise from afar? Does the room smell like anything at all? Is it light or dark in your mind's eye? What is the environment like in total? [MUSIC] Now I want you to think about a favorite place that you would like to go to or where you've been before and you hope to go again. You have nothing else to do but place yourself inside that place. It could be a beach, a mountain, a museum, a religious place, a city, a park. It can be your home, your garden, watching children at play anywhere at all that brings you joy and pleasure. [MUSIC] You are now in this wonderful space. If not, try and place yourself in the middle and in your mind's eye look to the left, look to the right in your mind. Turn yourself around. Remember how wonderful this place is. Can you walk around it or just sit in the middle of it. Now keeping your place in your mind. I want you to breathe in for four counts and out for five counts. I'm going to count for you. If thoughts keep trying to get your attention away, just think of them as clouds, clouds in the sky and you're pushing them out of the way. Now let's breathe together. Breathe in one, two, three, four. Breathe out, one, two, three, four, five. Breathe in one, two, three, four. Breathe out, one, two, three, four, five. Breathe in one, two, three, four. Hold for a second. Breathe out one, two, three, four, five. Breathe in one, two, three, four, hold and out, one, two, three, four, five. Now again in your mind's eye look to the left, look to the right, feel the wonder of this favorite place. Again if thoughts come in, push them away. Say to yourself not now. Now I'm going to stay silent for about two minutes. I ask that you look closely at your special wonderful place and just breathe gently in and out, normally not forced. Okay, breathe in the air of this wonderful space. [MUSIC] Now it is time to take one more full breath in and out. In, one, two, three, four. Out one, two, three, four, five. Time to open your eyes. How do you feel? Are you calm? Why are you excited? Are you feeling a little different than when we started? I ask that you go to wherever you're taking notes and write a little bit about this experience that you just had. And thank you for sharing this time with me in order to calm ourselves, calm our emotions and move forward.