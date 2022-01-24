Personal Change is Difficult

Before we go any further, I want to discuss with you that what we have been suggesting throughout the course, changing behaviors, it is easy, not easy at all. But it can be done if you make a decision, a decision that that's the direction you want it to go in. You ask yourself, first, what result do I want to create? You answer it with a plan. You practice, you experiment, you practice again. You iterate until you get the behavior that you want. If possible, ask somebody to be your change buddy and buddy up. You ask them to give you good feedback, honest feedback because you really want to change your behavior. Later, I will share with you a lot more about feedback. But let's talk about change and change management. Change is very difficult for most of us, especially as we get older. We get comfortable and wish to stay in our comfort zone. But we do know from research that more is learned and retained when you operate outside your comfort zone. I say get out your comfort zone. Change is easier when we have somebody to support us in that. That's why as suggested, find a change buddy. Let's see how one can help another and in so doing, help the other person to learn and grow. Let me set the stage for you for the next role-play. Senior leaders of the company have just released a statement about a new way in which internal specific data will be collected and analyzed in the future. This requires many people to change the way that they have been interacting with the data in question. It radically changes their work, and the assessment criteria for the data. Change is always difficult for people and particularly as we become more experienced, the old adage is, we could set in our ways. Hey, did you hear about the big change in the system that's been rolled out? I did, and it's horrible. I'm not doing it, and no one can make me. I've already told our boss how upsetting this is to all of us, Jeffrey. Really? I thought about it and since it's in concert with our new business strategy, I'm eager to get on the train session and learn about it. You can't do that, they all make me look bad. I refused to be retrained again, especially if I have to travel again for this training. But I think there are others who are considering how we can be brought into this and make it more successful. We can do it together, help each other with this new challenge. I understand how it can be frustrating for all of us, but at least I'm willing to help you if you're willing and if you'd like. I hope that you took notes. In fact, I hope that you always take notes when you see our animated vignettes. I just want Jeffrey to realize that he definitely was not the bad guy in this video at all. In fact, he was a role model as a coach. That was in our last black of our social emotional intelligence model again. He was very helpful. He was a helpful and a giving coach. I would venture to say that he was on the way to leaving a legacy in my life through his teaching, coaching, and mentoring behaviors. The first thing that he was able to do was to break down the initial barrier to change through empathizing first and then helping me to see that maybe there's an alternative way, a new path, but a path that they would not be alone on. One of the difficult things about change is also being able to have difficult conversations. Jeffrey did have a difficult conversation with me because I didn't want to listen. I definitely did not want to change the way that I was doing my work. But Jeffrey was being an excellent coach. He asked questions and what he was doing was unlocking learning. Questions are powerful tools for unlocking learning. Open ended questions are so important to increasing the information flow. But let's go back to the resistance to change. Why are we so resistant to change? Because it takes time and effort. It's nice to remain the way things always were, especially as we get older. In the research of Carol Dweck, it is one of the differences between a growth mindset and a fixed mindset. We have a growth mindset when We're open to new learning and allow ourselves to look at the world in a new and different way. We are a learner, not a knower, so to speak. It's also hard to do this because We potentially don't want to admit that We don't know something. That We think others know it better than We do. Sometimes We don't want to move from where We are because We're afraid of failure. We may have failed at something and it hurt terribly and We don't want to repeat that again. People learn as well from failure has from successes. Sometimes even more. For me, I like to think daily about something I learned. I make myself recorded what had learned today that I didn't know yesterday. It's a tactic to improve my growth mindset. Today I learned that my taste in art can change something I thought was rather fixed. It was staple. I received a present a piece of art almost five years ago. I didn't like it, so I didn't display it in my home. But earlier today I took it out and I looked at it and I saw things in it that I had not seen before. I put it out and started to display it. We'll see how long it stays. It was a subtle change, a small one, but it's a growth mindset example. Do you have a growth mindset example? Reflect, think about where you recently have changed something, even something really tiny, and write it where you're keeping notes in this course. Sherry a man keeps coming into my office and wants to talk. About what? Her boyfriend, her weekend, her mom, you name it. She talks, and talks and talks. Are you not able to politely teller her you don't have time for this small talk. I've tried. I've said that I can't talk, but she continues to gossip and tell more stories. I even put a do not disturb sign on the opening of my cubicle. Why don't you ask her out for coffee and have a real heart-to-heart with her about how you feel. I just really don't want to spend any more time with her. She waste my time and my energy. Jeffrey, next time, do you think that you can be as assertive as you're being right now with her? Use her name upfront, count how many times she's tried to talk to you in the last week. Say something like Amanda, you attempt to talk to me more than I really have time for. In the past week, you've entered my office five times. I'm really very sorry. But I need to get my project done. I'm more than willing to set up a time to talk, maybe over coffee. But when I'm not working so intensively. Amanda, what do you think? I like your approach? Will you do that for me? No. We all run into times when We are having difficult or about to have a difficult conversation. We try not to have them. One of the most common reasons is We don't want to have them, because We don't want people not to like us. We have a general tendency to want to be liked and appreciated by everyone in the world. In most cases, We deserve to be appreciated. But some of the reasons are that We don't want to be led into a place where We feel vulnerable, or We feel exposed, or We feel like We may emit and emotion that We prefer to keep locked inside of us. For whatever reason there is in a particular situation that you're in, it's important to have difficult conversations that will enhance others, to help others, as well as to help ourselves. Jeffrey did not want to tell Amanda that she was bothering him and he wanted me to do his work. He didn't want to hurt her feelings. But in so doing and not doing it himself, he was not helping her to improve. She may be bothering other people and alienating others Who don't want her coming in and small talking all the time, coming into their offices. Having the courage to have a difficult conversation is important to developing others. What would you do if you just had 1 percent more courage? Who could you help? Who could you grow in the future? Please think about that and write in your journal.